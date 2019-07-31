The World’s Pound for Pound Top 50 boxers (July 2019)

The World’s Top 50 boxers have been updated as we prepare to enter the final third of 2019. So far, it’s been quite a year as Canelo leads the way.
Mexico’s number one star proved his worth once again with victory over Daniel Jacobs in May, cementing his position as the number one middleweight star on the planet.
Second place is former top dog Vasyl Lomachenko, who will be pushing Canelo hard if he picks up a third belt at 135 on August 31.
The top ten is pretty much compiled of the same fighters of late, with only Manny Pacquiao making significant progress.
‘Pacman’ is currently third after inflicting a first loss on Keith Thurman over the summer in Las Vegas.
Naoya Inoue, Terence Crawford, Oleksandr Usyk, Gennady Golovkin, Errol Spence, Tyson Fury and Mikey Garcia make up the rest of the main players.
In the top twenty, Jose Ramirez blasted his way into the mix after stopping the previously impressive Maurice Hooker. Ramirez unified at 140 with his recent win.
WBN Pound for Pound Top 50 – July 31, 2019:
21 Shawn Porter WELTERWEIGHT
22 Andy Ruiz Jr. HEAVYWEIGHT
23 Gervonta Davis SUPER-FEATHERWEIGHT
24 Sergey Kovalev LIGHT-HEAVYWEIGHT
25 Srisaket Sor Rungvisai SUPER-FLYWEIGHT
26 Gary Russell Jr. FEATHERWEIGHT
27 Daniel Jacobs MIDDLEWEIGHT
28 Keith Thurman WELTERWEIGHT
29 Roman Gonzalez SUPER-FLYWEIGHT
30 Guillermo Rigondeaux SUPER-BANTAMWEIGHT
31 Oleksandr Gvozdyk LIGHT-HEAVYWEIGHT
32 Callum Smith SUPER-MIDDLEWEIGHT
33 Dmitry Bivol LIGHT-HEAVYWEIGHT
34 Julian Williams SUPER-WELTERWEIGHT
35 Josh Warrington FEATHERWEIGHT
36 Danny Roman SUPER-BANTAMWEIGHT
37 Demetrius Andrade MIDDLEWEIGHT
38 Anthony Joshua HEAVYWEIGHT
39 Moruti Mthalane FLYWEIGHT
40 Hiroto Kyoguchi LIGHT-FLYWEIGHT
41 Rey Vargas SUPER-BANTAMWEIGHT
42 Jermall Charlo MIDDLEWEIGHT
43 Gilberto Ramirez SUPER-MIDDLEWEIGHT
44 Abner Mares FEATHERWEIGHT
45 Regis Prograis SUPER-LIGHTWEIGHT
46 Jerwin Ancajas SUPER-FLYWEIGHT
47 Billy Joe Saunders SUPER-MIDDLEWEIGHT
48 Jarrett Hurd SUPER-WELTERWEIGHT
49 Oscar Valdez FEATHERWEIGHT
50 Luis Nery BANTAMWEIGHT
WBN’s pound for pound rankings are based on – World title wins, multi-weight titles, caliber of opponents and manner of victories. Longevity and activity in a calendar year are also taken into consideration.
Fighters earn more ranking points for defeating opponents also rated in the Top 50. Star ratings are based on achievement in the sport.
*Fighters who fail to arrange an upcoming fight for twelve months will, therefore, forfeit their ranking (barring injury).
