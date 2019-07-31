The World’s Pound for Pound Top 50 boxers (July 2019)

World Boxing News

📸 DAZN

The World’s Top 50 boxers have been updated as we prepare to enter the final third of 2019. So far, it’s been quite a year as Canelo leads the way.

Mexico’s number one star proved his worth once again with victory over Daniel Jacobs in May, cementing his position as the number one middleweight star on the planet.

Second place is former top dog Vasyl Lomachenko, who will be pushing Canelo hard if he picks up a third belt at 135 on August 31.

The top ten is pretty much compiled of the same fighters of late, with only Manny Pacquiao making significant progress.

‘Pacman’ is currently third after inflicting a first loss on Keith Thurman over the summer in Las Vegas.

Naoya Inoue, Terence Crawford, Oleksandr Usyk, Gennady Golovkin, Errol Spence, Tyson Fury and Mikey Garcia make up the rest of the main players.

In the top twenty, Jose Ramirez blasted his way into the mix after stopping the previously impressive Maurice Hooker. Ramirez unified at 140 with his recent win.

WBN Pound for Pound Top 50 – July 31, 2019:

1 Canelo Alvarez MIDDLEWEIGHT

2 Vasyl Lomachenko LIGHTWEIGHT

3 Manny Pacquiao WELTERWEIGHT

4 Naoya Inoue BANTAMWEIGHT

5 Terence Crawford WELTERWEIGHT

6 Oleksandr Usyk HEAVYWEIGHT

7 Gennady Golovkin MIDDLEWEIGHT

8 Errol Spence WELTERWEIGHT

9 Tyson Fury HEAVYWEIGHT

10 Mikey Garcia WELTERWEIGHT

11 Juan Estrada SUPER-FLYWEIGHT

12 Deontay Wilder HEAVYWEIGHT

13 Donnie Nietes SUPER-FLYWEIGHT

14 Kosei Tanaka SUPER-FLYWEIGHT

15 Wanheng Menayothin MINIMUMWEIGHT

16 Kazuto Ioka SUPER-FLYWEIGHT

17 Leo Santa Cruz FEATHERWEIGHT

18 Nonito Donaire BANTAMWEIGHT

19 Jose Ramirez SUPER-LIGHTWEIGHT

20 Miguel Berchelt SUPER-FEATHERWEIGHT

21 Shawn Porter WELTERWEIGHT

22 Andy Ruiz Jr. HEAVYWEIGHT

23 Gervonta Davis SUPER-FEATHERWEIGHT

24 Sergey Kovalev LIGHT-HEAVYWEIGHT

25 Srisaket Sor Rungvisai SUPER-FLYWEIGHT

26 Gary Russell Jr. FEATHERWEIGHT

27 Daniel Jacobs MIDDLEWEIGHT

28 Keith Thurman WELTERWEIGHT

29 Roman Gonzalez SUPER-FLYWEIGHT

30 Guillermo Rigondeaux SUPER-BANTAMWEIGHT

31 Oleksandr Gvozdyk LIGHT-HEAVYWEIGHT

32 Callum Smith SUPER-MIDDLEWEIGHT

33 Dmitry Bivol LIGHT-HEAVYWEIGHT

34 Julian Williams SUPER-WELTERWEIGHT

35 Josh Warrington FEATHERWEIGHT

36 Danny Roman SUPER-BANTAMWEIGHT

37 Demetrius Andrade MIDDLEWEIGHT

38 Anthony Joshua HEAVYWEIGHT

39 Moruti Mthalane FLYWEIGHT

40 Hiroto Kyoguchi LIGHT-FLYWEIGHT

41 Rey Vargas SUPER-BANTAMWEIGHT

42 Jermall Charlo MIDDLEWEIGHT

43 Gilberto Ramirez SUPER-MIDDLEWEIGHT

44 Abner Mares FEATHERWEIGHT

45 Regis Prograis SUPER-LIGHTWEIGHT

46 Jerwin Ancajas SUPER-FLYWEIGHT

47 Billy Joe Saunders SUPER-MIDDLEWEIGHT

48 Jarrett Hurd SUPER-WELTERWEIGHT

49 Oscar Valdez FEATHERWEIGHT

50 Luis Nery BANTAMWEIGHT







WBN’s pound for pound rankings are based on – World title wins, multi-weight titles, caliber of opponents and manner of victories. Longevity and activity in a calendar year are also taken into consideration.

Fighters earn more ranking points for defeating opponents also rated in the Top 50. Star ratings are based on achievement in the sport.

*Fighters who fail to arrange an upcoming fight for twelve months will, therefore, forfeit their ranking (barring injury).

Share your thoughts about our top 50 on Twitter @worldboxingnews.

RATINGS: The IBO Top 100 Computerized Boxing Rankings. Click HERE to view the world’s most unbiased, objective rankings of boxers brought to you only by the International Boxing Organization.

View the full history of Pound for Pound from 1970 – 2019 here

READ: A History of the Lineal Heavyweight Championship (1885 – 2019)