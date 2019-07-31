Ex-Mayweather, Canelo foe Baldomir gets 18 yrs for abusing daughter, 8,

World Boxing News

Argentinian boxer Carlos Baldomir has been jailed for 18 years after being found guilty of consistent abuse of his own daughter.

The one-time World Boxing Council welterweight champion, who lost his title to Floyd Mayweather, was defiant when sentenced at a court in Santa Fe.

Baldomir was found guilty of repeatedly abusing his own flesh and blood since she was a small child.

The official charges against Baldomir were read as follows, ‘Severely qualified outrageous sexual abuse’.

Prosecutors stated, ‘Carlos Baldomir abused his daughter several times when she was between eight and nine years old. Incidents happened in the family home and on holidays.

Susana Luna in Court Room Number One, alongside judges Rodolfo Mingarini and Pablo Busaniche, handed down the sentence.

The 48-year-old is expected to be in his sixties by the time he is eligible for parole.

‘Tata’ was first accused by his ex-wife, who is the mother of Baldomir’s victim. She filed a complaint of Sexual Violence against the fighter.

Retired since 2014, Baldomir was working in a gym environment when initially taken into custody. A total of 14 witnesses testified in the trial.

Having been denied bail three times, a custodial incarceration was fully expected if the verdict went in favour of the complainant.

Defense lawyer Martín Durando failed to control Baldomir during the proceedings. Baldomir snarled at those in the courtroom. He also gave a middle finger salute to the media present.

Holding his fists high, Baldomir pointed to journalists covering the trial.

Turning pro in 1993, a young prospect from the challenging suburbs of Santa Fe made it all the way to the top of the sport.

Earning a career-high purse against Mayweather in 2006, Baldomir was defeated on points at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. He then fought and lost in six rounds to Canelo Alvarez four years later in Los Angeles.

Idolised as a hero in his homeland, Baldomir was honored by the Argentinian hierarchy until recent events unfolded.







