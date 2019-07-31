Hughie Fury set for huge Matchroom bow versus Alexander Povetkin

Ringside

Hot on the heels of Hughie Fury signing for Matchroom Boxing, the former world title challenger has been handed a massive test.

Fury will take on Alexander Povetkin at The O2 in London on Saturday August 31.

The massive showdown takes place on the undercard of a huge lightweight world title showdown between Vasiliy Lomachenko and Luke Campbell.

Lomachenko v Campbell shown live on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK.

Aged just 24, Manchester’s Fury (23-2, 13 KOs) has been fearless in taking on the World’s Heavyweight contenders. So far, only losing a majority 12 round decision in a close and controversial WBO World title challenge to New Zealand’s Joseph Parker in 2017.

Then in October 2018 he travelled to Bulgaria to battle former World title challenger Kubrat Pulev. Again losing on points in a gallant and gory IBF Final Eliminator in Sofia.

He heads into his next challenge coming off the back of two wins over Chris Norrad and Sam Peter earlier this month.

Former WBA World Champion Povetkin, a 2004 Olympic gold medallist, was last seen falling short in his challenge to dethrone former WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO Champion Anthony Joshua at Wembley Stadium in September 2018. Povetkin succumbed to an onslaught in round seven.

The Russian powerhouse (34-2, 24 KOs) remains one of the most fearsome punchers in the Heavyweight division. He is well-known amongst UK fight fans.

SKY BOX OFFICE

Adam Smith, Head of Sky Sports Boxing, said: “Hughie Fury’s Heavyweight clash against Alexander Povetkin is an exciting first addition to the Vasiliy Lomachenko-Luke Campbell bill. More thrilling fights are to be added to another bumper night of action at The O2.

“We’re delighted to have Hughie Fury on Sky Sports Box Office, having worked with his cousin Tyson in the past.

“Alexander Povetkin has always produced fireworks throughout his career.

“Luke Campbell will then test his razor-sharp skills against the supremely talented Vasiliy Lomachenko in a mouthwatering main event.”