EXCLUSIVE: David Price talks possible Joe Joyce or Daniel Dubois fights

Phil Jay

📸 Dave Thompson

Liverpool heavyweight David Price is firmly back at the top of the domestic mix and is naturally being linked with some huge all-British battles.

After dominating and stopping Dave Allen on July 20 in London, the UK scene has become Price’s oyster as he plots his next move.

Looking back to his best, Price jabbed Allen all night and showed no signs of fatigue problems at the O2 Arena.

The 36 year-old recently spoken to WBN and asked specifically about facing Joe Joyce or British champion Daniel Dubois later in the year.

“Possibly. Depends if it made sense on a business level,” Price exclusively told World Boxing News.

“I’m open to all offers that’s for sure. But, whether I refuse or accept, is a different story. They’re two good up and coming heavyweights.

“Joyce is doing really well. He’s looking sharpish as well, moving quickly and it’d be a big fight between two Olympians.

“Dubious is the next big thing isn’t he? It’s natural that they’re going to be linked to a fight with me, but we’ll see what happens.

“If the phone rings, then it’s something we can discuss.”

He continued: “It really depends who’s available. I can’t really tell you because I didn’t look past this (Dave Allen) fight one bit.

“But what I did say, there’s going to be a lot of options that we need to talk about. Whatever the fight is, it’s got to be right for me to progress. That’s unless it’s a massive fight which I couldn’t refuse.

“If it isn’t, we’ll pick the right fight for me because we’re in a strong position to do so now. We’ll then build towards that massive fight,” concluded Price.







HUGHIE FURY

Joyce or Dubois may prove tough to make as both are signed to Eddie Hearn’s rival promoter Frank Warren.

Price is currently fighting on Sky Sports and could be heading down another route entirely.

The recent signing of Hughie Fury has opened up the potential for a big clash between the pair, although that may come in 2020.

For now, Price will be looking to secure specific targets in order to build towards massive offerings against the likes of Derek Chisora or the newly-signed Fury.

Phil Jay is Editor of World Boxing News. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay (article transcribed by Assistant Editor).