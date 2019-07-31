Eddie Hearn questions WBC suspension: ‘They acted without all the facts’

World Boxing News

📸 Lawrence Lustig

Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn is at a loss to explain why Dillian Whyte has been suspended by the World Boxing Council.

Whyte has lost his interim WBC belt, plus mandatory status after an adverse finding was flagged prior to his fight with Oscar Rivas.

Despite getting a legal team on the case to clear his name, the WBC dropped Whyte from the rankings until further details are revealed.

WBC chiefs were never informed during the entire process of Whyte’s controversy, which is a big reason why they released a statement on Tuesday.

“An “A” Sample UKAD collected from Mr. Dillian Whyte due to his bout against Oscar Rivas yielding an adverse finding.

“In light of that adverse finding, and pending the outcome of the WBC’s own investigation and adjudicatory process, the WBC is provisionally suspending the WBC’s recognition of Dillian Whyte as WBC Interim World Heavyweight Champion. Also Mandatory Challenger of the division.

“The WBC has notified Mr. Whyte and his team of the WBC’s suspension. It will afford Mr. Whyte the opportunity to present their position to the WBC. “An investigative hearing will take place at a place and time to be announced in the near future.

“Throughout its investigation and hearing, the WBC will afford Mr. Whyte and his team the opportunity to present any available information and materials. Plus, any exculpatory evidence they might deem appropriate,” said the WBC.







600 DAYS

Hearn has now responded but says the WBC has been a little too hasty.

“There was an independent hearing and he was cleared to box after providing evidence. Ask yourself why. Maybe the evidence that was provided was sufficient enough to prove he may be innocent,” Hearn told Sky Sports News. “Give him a chance to prove that. Let the facts come out.

“Whyte has to convince everybody who thinks he is guilty that he is not.

“That process is handled by Whyte and his lawyers. They are working to make sure his name is cleared, and the truth comes out.

“We have a strict policy that anyone who has knowingly cheated should be banned from the sport.”

“The facts that we do know – he was cleared to box by the National Anti-Doping Panel and UK Anti-Doping. And the British Boxing Board of Control. He’s not suspended by them so why should the WBC suspend him?

“Whyte is in the process of clearing his name and could fight on Saturday if he wanted to. He is not suspended. He is cleared to box.

“It took 600 days for him to become mandatory – it was a struggle. But they have moved very fast to suspend (Whyte) without getting all of the facts.”

A fight against Deontay Wilder or Tyson Fury hangs in the balance for Whyte. ‘The Body Snatcher’ must be more transparent in order to get the WBC back on side.