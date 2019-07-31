DiBella sign welterweight prospect Victor Padilla, Broadway Boxing debut scheduled

RINGSIDE

DiBella Entertainment (DBE) has signed top welterweight prospect Victor “El Turu” Padilla (4-0, 4 KOs), of Berlin, New Jersey, to an exclusive promotional agreement.

He will make his DBE debut on Thursday night’s Broadway Boxing: Night of the Contenders event, live streamed exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS®, the world’s leading digital subscription service for combat sports, beginning at 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT.

“We’re very excited to begin working with Victor. At just 20 years old, we look forward to his rise in boxing and to working again with his manager/trainer Chino Rivas,” said Lou DiBella, President of DiBella Entertainment. “With a stellar background, devastating power, charisma and a great team behind him, Victor will become a big star in the sport. I can’t wait to see him in action on Thursday night as part of our Broadway Boxing UFC Fight Pass stream.”

Fighting out of the same camp as IBF Super Featherweight World Champion Tevin Farmer, Padilla, a native of Vieques, Puerto Rico, will make his DBE debut in a battle against Benjamin Borteye, of Silver Spring, Maryland, in a scheduled four-round bout this Thursday night, August 1, at the Monroeville Convention Center, just outside of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

“My family and I are very thankful to Lou DiBella and the entire DiBella Entertainment team for believing in my talent and dedication toward becoming a world champion. I have never wanted something so badly,” said Padilla. “I lost focus for a short period of time where I was not fighting because my family was not by my side and it made it difficult for me. With the help of my trainer Chino Rivas and the rest of my team, I have no more worries. I have the full support of my family and I have never been happier or more motivated. All those that doubted me will regret it and those who believed in me will never question that decision. I look forward to making DiBella Entertainment proud on August 1 and for many years to come.”

Padilla turned professional in December 2016 after a stellar amateur career that included three National championships and a record of 90-7.

The card will take place at the Monroeville Convention Center this Thursday night, August 1, and will be streamed live on UFC FIGHT PASS starting at 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT.

In the main event, Ievgen “The Ukrainian Lion” Khytrov (18-2, 15 KOs), of Brooklyn, New York, faces Atlantic City, New Jersey’s Gabriel Pham (11-1, 5 KOs).

Junior middleweight Eric “The Baby Faced Assassin” Walker (18-2, 8 KOs), of Plaquemine, Louisiana, battles Jose Antonio “Bachata” Abreu (14-5, 8 KOs), of La Romana, Dominican Republic, in the co-feature.



Heavyweights will also see action on August 1 and live on UFC FIGHT PASS as undefeated and hard-hitting Mike Balogun (13-0, 10 KOs), a former college football standout from Upper Marlboro, Maryland, clashes with St. Louis veteran Ed Fountain (12-5, 5 KOs) in a scheduled eight-rounder.

Ukrainian welterweight Ivan “The Volk” Golub (16-1, 12 KOs), of Brooklyn, New York, squares off against former Brazilian super lightweight champion Joaquim Carneiro (25-10, 23 KOs), of Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Tickets for Broadway Boxing: NIGHT OF THE CONTENDERS, promoted by DiBella Entertainment in association with Pinnacle Fighting Championships, and presented by Nissan of Queens, Azad Watches, OPTYX, Christos Steak House and Gagliardi Insurance, are priced at $100, $50 and $25, and can be purchased online.