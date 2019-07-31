Alfredo Meli bids to take advantage of possible ranking boost on Saturday

RINGSIDE

Undefeated middleweight Alfredo Meli is determined to put on an explosive display for his hometown of Belfast at Féile an Phobail on Saturday.

‘Fredo’ (16-0-1, 5 KOs) takes on another unbeaten fighter in Germany’s former elite amateur Araik Marutjan on the #MTKFightNight in Falls Park.

After working a crucial camp around his work as a car mechanic, the home fighter is eager to prove his visitor’s displays of confidence unfounded.

Meli said: “I’ve had a great camp. I’ve been working too but I’ve always done that. I’m good at two things – fixing cars and fighting!

“I’ve seen what Marutjan has been saying and there’s no doubt he did some impressive things as an amateur so that’s why he’s coming here saying he’s going to beat me and move up to world level.

“The thing is, this isn’t amateur boxing. It’s the pros and that means no headguards and smaller gloves. I’ve shown in my last two bouts that I’ve developed some serious power and I plan to make him feel that on the night.

“I know this is a fantastic opportunity for me to push myself up the rankings and towards the title shots. It’s a great stage and it’s going to be a great night for the city as well as myself.

“These are exciting times for Belfast boxing and I want to show on Saturday that I plan to play a big part in it all.”

A huge fight night is topped by Michael Conlan’s WBA & WBO Inter-Continental featherweight title clash with Diego Alberto Ruiz, while another local hero Paddy Gallagher challenges Chris Jenkins for the British & Commonwealth welterweight crowns.



There’s another key clash at 160lb in Luke Keeler vs. Luis Arias, and Padraig McCrory meets Dublin rival Steve Collins Jr for the Celtic super-middleweight crown as part of a stacked undercard.

