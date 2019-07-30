Tramaine Williams now 19-0 following latest victory

RINGSIDE

On Saturday, June 27th, Roc Nation Sports super bantamweight boxer Tramaine Williams (19-0, 6 KOs) defeated world rated contender Yenefil Vicente (37-5, 27 KOs) of the Dominican Republic in a 10-round bout at the College Park Center in Arlington, Texas.

To keep his record unblemished, Williams won by unanimous decision via scores of 97-91, 97-91 and 96-92 and now holds the NABO and USBA Bantamweight titles.

“I’ve never fought anyone so strong,” said Williams. “Vicente is a great boxer, and this was a fight I will learn and get better from. I’m proud of the way I competed, and I look forward to the next fight where I will show off my full potential.”

This victory is the fourth of 2019 for Williams who is now hoping for a major world title fight as soon as possible. Since winning the two minor belts, Williams expects to be in all world rankings with a chance to fight for a world title soon.

“Yenefil Vicente is one tough customer, and Tramaine continued his amazing journey with an impressive victory against him,” said Roc Nation Sports boxing promoter Dino Duva. “He showed great heart withstanding a barrage of bombs (including many low blows) from Vicente. If the Mighty Midget continues working hard and stays on course, I’m convinced he will fight and win a world title soon. Special thanks to Matchroom and DAZN for giving him this opportunity.”

A New Haven, Conn. native and former 10-time national amateur champion, Williams showed out for his fourth fight of 2019 with an impressive mix of combinations going the distance in 10 rounds for a unanimous decision victory.