Trainer Dave Coldwell adds Leeds youngster to growing stable

RINGSIDE

Hopey Price had a big decision to make. After announcing himself to the boxing public following a stunning performance at the Youth Olympics last October, the Leeds youngster took time to decide his future.

With Tokyo’s summer showcase next year appearing unrealistic, Price resisted the lure to stay amateur and focus on future tournament and immediately headed to Dave Coldwell’s gym.

Now managed and trained by the Sheffield multi-tasker, Price has no doubts that his decision to turn professional is the right one.

“I couldn’t stay amateur for another five years,” revealed Price, a noticeable buzz in his voice following his transition to the pro code. “Five years is a long time in boxing and who knows what might’ve happened to me so the fact I can be competing for titles on the big shows instead of waiting on the Olympics means I get to my ultimate goal quicker. My dream has always been to be on the big shows and to be fighting for titles and now I’ve got Dave looking out for me, I believe I’m in the right place to make things happen.”

Price added, “My dad is the main person I go to for advice and we were discussing how I’d go about turning pro. You see a lot of fighters head down to London to be with the trainers there, but in Dave, me and my dad both believed we had a world class trainer on our doorstep. He was around the David Haye camps, he was amazing with Tony Bellew, and he knows the sport at the very top level. I’m not someone who’s new to the sport, I watch all the old fighters and I watch any boxing I can today. Dave is someone I’ve always admired and even though it’s still early days, I’m impressed with what’s gone on so far and now I can’t wait to get started.”

Joining Coldwell’s gym in Rotherham, Price is now surrounded by a number of quality boxers including the likes Derek Chisora, Jordan Gill, Anthony Fowler, and Jamie McDonnell. After settling in the thriving gym, his new coach is delighted to be working with him and predicts big things for his latest charge.

“Listen, this kid fills me with so much excitement,” stated a gleeful Coldwell. “His dad and amateur coaches have done a great job with him and now I want to continue that good work and take him up to the next few levels. Sometimes with young prospects you need to see how they develop, but from being around the sport a very long time, I’m confident that Hopey can do whatever he wants. I’m so delighted to be a part of this young man’s journey and I can’t wait for it to get underway. He’s still only 19, but I’m so confident that you’re looking at a fighter who looks far more advanced than that.”