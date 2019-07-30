Steve Collins Jr: Drop down in weight suits me better

RINGSIDE

Steve Collins Jr is ready to send a message to the rest of the super-middleweight division when he makes his debut in the weight class against Padraig McCrory on Saturday’s huge #MTKFightNight at Feile an Phobail.

Collins Jr (14-2-1, 4 KOs) faces undefeated McCrory (8-0, 3 KOs) for the BUI Celtic super-middleweight title on the massive card at Falls Park, live on BT Sport in association with Frank Warren and live on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank.

It will be his first fight at 168 lbs after previously competing at both light-heavyweight and cruiserweight, and Collins Jr is excited to be testing his skills in a more suitable division.

Collins said: “I’ve been putting myself at a disadvantage by fighting bigger lads in the weight classes above, but now super-middleweight is the division for me.

“I’ve been putting in the extra work and taking boxing more seriously and I’ve got my diet together, so now you’re going to see my at my best.

“I hope McCrory comes to fight so it’s entertaining for the crowd to watch. I love a dust up and a scrap, and with a lot of people watching us I want to perform.

“Winning this title will be great too, as I felt I should have won it last time, so I’m not going to let it get away from me again and I’m going to take this opportunity.”

Collins Jr vs. McCrory is part of a massive card at Falls Park, that is main evented by Michael Conlan facing the toughest test of his career so far when he takes on Diego Alberto Ruiz.

A huge bill also includes Luke Keeler vs. Luis Arias, Alfredo Meli vs. Araik Marutjan, Paddy Gallagher vs. Chris Jenkins for the British & Commonwealth welterweight titles, Sean McComb vs. Renald Garrido, Olympic hero Paddy Barnes, Dennis McCann, Callum Bradley, Sean Duffy and Dee Sullivan.

