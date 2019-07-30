Seanie Duffy ready to build on pro debut win this weekend

RINGSIDE

Rising star Seanie Duffy is determined to wow fans with another spectacular performance when he returns on this week’s huge #MTKFightNight at Feile an Phobail.

Duffy (1-0, 1 KO) earned a dominant knockout win over Antonio Horvatic in his debut in May, and now looks to kick on when he competes at Falls Park in Belfast on August 3, with the card live on BT Sport in association with Frank Warren and live on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank.

With the pressure now firmly off, Duffy is delighted to once again show the big crowd at Feile just what he is capable inside the ring.

Duffy said: “In my debut the fans were going there to witness what I’ve got, well now they know I can punch and I’m involved in plenty of action.

“It means there is not as much pressure in this fight, and I like the thought of competing in front of bigger crowds. When people tune in and see my style of fighting, they’ll be looking to see more I don’t mind standing in the pocket and potentially getting hit, because I can give it as well as take it.

“It’s an honour to be part of the Feile festival and this is an amazing opportunity. You see it every year with different events and music artists, so for them to have a boxing show on it is brilliant because it’s all part of our culture and ties in together.”

Duffy is part of a massive card at Falls Park, that is main evented by Michael Conlan facing the toughest test of his career so far when he takes on Diego Alberto Ruiz.

A huge bill also includes Luke Keeler vs. Luis Arias, Alfredo Meli vs. Araik Marutjan, Paddy Gallagher vs. Chris Jenkins for the British & Commonwealth welterweight titles, Padraig McCrory vs. Steve Collins Jr for the Celtic super-middleweight title, Sean McComb vs. Renald Garrido, Olympic hero Paddy Barnes, Dennis McCann, Callum Bradley and Dee Sullivan.

