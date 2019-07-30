Sean McComb ready to soak up Conlan Revolution atmosphere at Féile

RINGSIDE

Belfast favourite Sean McComb will drain every last drop of enjoyment from his appearance at Féile an Phobail on Saturday night.

‘The Public Nuisance’ (7-0, 4 KOs) is widely regarded as one of the hottest prospects in the sport and will take on the entertaining Renald Garrido on the #MTKFightNight in the Falls Park – a place in which McComb spent much of his childhood.

McComb, who halted the dangerous Miroslav Serban in spectacularly early fashion last time out, is determined to make some life-long memories.

The Turf Lodge starlet said: “I probably said this about fighting at Windsor Park and when I fought in Boston but this genuinely is a dream come true!

“Being on such a massive event like this means everything. This is something I dreamed of growing up so for it to be happening and to be involved in it is unbelievable.

“It’s huge for Belfast boxing. There’ll be over 10,000 people there and the majority of them will be from west Belfast. I know there are also people coming from down south and flying in from Liverpool, Glasgow and places like this.

“When all is said and done, it’ll be hard to top this event.

“I’m happy with another step up from my last fight. My last opponent was 11-2 and I wasn’t sure I’d knock him out. Garrido is someone who can push me up the rankings a bit more and give me the full eight rounds.

“For me, I’m going in with the mindset of just enjoying it. I’m going to soak it all up and enjoy every minute of it.”





A sensational bill is topped by Michael Conlan vs. Diego Alberto Ruiz for the WBO & WBA Inter-Continental featherweight titles with two further title fights in Paddy Gallagher vs. Chris Jenkins for the British & Commonwealth welterweight crowns and Padraig McCrory vs. Steve Collins Jr for the Celtic super-middleweight belt offering support.

Meaningful middleweight match-ups in Luke Keeler vs. Luis Arias and Alfredo Meli vs. Araik Marutjan also feature, with the likes of McComb and Olympic hero Paddy Barnes bidding to light up the undercard.