Peter Fury Jnr, brother of Hughie and cousin of Tommy and Tyson, stabbed

Peter Fury Jnr, son of boxing trainer Peter Fury, has reportedly been stabbed outside a nightclub in Cheshire over the weekend.

According to reports in the area, police attended the Bubble Room in Alderley Edge late on Saturday into the early hours of Sunday morning after reports of a 28 year-old man being attacked.

Furthermore, its since been revealed Fury Jnr was a victim. He suffered knife wounds in the incident.

A cousin of recent Love Island runner-up Tommy Fury and former heavyweight champion Tyson, Peter’s condition is not said to be life-threatening.

Cheshire police confirmed a second man, the same age as Fury, was also treated for injuries stemming from the events.

The Mirror has since reported two arrests have been made. A 30-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman have been bailed following suspicion of assault.

A police spokesperson told the tabloid: “Officers found a 28-year-old man had been stabbed twice by two offenders.

“A second man, 28, was also stabbed. He had left the scene and taken himself to hospital.

“His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. Two people from Derby were subsequently arrested.”

CHAMPION

Peter’s father was Tyson Fury’s coach when the ‘Gypsy King’ won the world crown in 2015 against Wladimir Klitschko.

They endured an acrimonious split with Fury later returned from depression.

Tommy, a star on ITV 2 over the summer with new girlfriend Molly-Mae Hague, is also 2-0 in the pro ranks.

Brother Hughie recently signed for Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing and is on the verge of announcing his next opponent.

A press conference has been scheduled for tomorrow in Liverpool to reveal what is expected to be a debut under Hearn on the Vasyl Lomachenko v Luke Campbell card.

Lomachenko and Campbell battle it out for two world lightweight titles in London on August 31.







