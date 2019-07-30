Padraig McCrory expecting all-out war with Steve Collins Jr.

RINGSIDE

📷 Lee Smith

Padraig McCrory is preparing himself for an all-out war when he takes on Steve Collins Jr in their BUI Celtic super-middleweight title fight on the huge #MTKFightNight at Feile an Phobail on Saturday.

Unbeaten McCrory (8-0, 3 KOs) faces Collins Jr (14-2-1, 4 KOs) at Falls Park live on BT Sport in association with Frank Warren and live on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank, and he is expecting there to be fireworks straight from the first bell.

McCrory said: “I watched Collins against Steven Ward and he was quite negative, so I’m expecting him to be more aggressive this time around and I’m prepared for that.

“It’s his first fight at super-middleweight and I’m leaving that up to him to make weight. He’s a professional fighter and has said he can make weight so I can only believe him.

“I’m glad to get the chance to fight for my first title. It means the world to me and I will give everything to get it. I want to have a least 2 more fights before the year is out and maybe pushing towards a ranking European belt.”

McCrory vs. Collins Jr is part of a massive card at Falls Park, that is main evented by Michael Conlan facing the toughest test of his career so far when he takes on Diego Alberto Ruiz.

A huge bill also includes Luke Keeler vs. Luis Arias, Alfredo Meli vs. Araik Marutjan, Paddy Gallagher vs. Chris Jenkins for the British & Commonwealth welterweight titles, Sean McComb vs. Renald Garrido, Olympic hero Paddy Barnes, Dennis McCann, Callum Bradley, Sean Duffy and Dee Sullivan.

