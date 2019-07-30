Paddy Gallagher sees weaknesses in Chris Jenkins he can exploit

RINGSIDE

Paddy Gallagher has revealed he’s seen weaknesses in Chris Jenkins’ game – but is keeping his cards close to his chest ahead of their British and Commonwealth welterweight title fight on this week’s huge #MTKFightNight at Feile an Phobail.

Local hero Gallagher (16-5, 10 KOs) takes on Jenkins (21-3-2, 8 KOs) at Falls Park in Belfast on August 3, live on BT Sport in association with Frank Warren and ESPN+ in association with Top Rank.

While Gallagher admits he is planning for a gruelling battle against Jenkins, he has also spotted a potential kink in his opponent’s armour, but is keeping coy about what may be.

Gallagher said: “I’ve seen weaknesses but I’m not going to give them away. I want to have every advantage I can going into this fight.

“Regardless of that, I’m still expecting 12 hard rounds and I’m really going to have to work for the win and produce my best performance.

“I’m fully concentrating on Jenkins. The titles being on the line are great, but all I’m focused on is getting the win against Jenkins.”

Gallagher vs. Jenkins is part of a massive card at Falls Park, that is main evented by Michael Conlan facing the toughest test of his career so far when he takes on Diego Alberto Ruiz.

A huge bill also includes Luke Keeler vs. Luis Arias, Alfredo Meli vs. Araik Marutjan, Padraig McCrory vs. Steve Collins Jr for the Celtic super-middleweight title, Sean McComb vs. Renald Garrido, Olympic hero Paddy Barnes, Dennis McCann, Callum Bradley, Seanie Duffy and Dee Sullivan.