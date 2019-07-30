Carlos Zarate to be special guest at Fantasy Springs event on Aug 22

RINGSIDE

Knockout specialist Carlos Zárate dominated boxing’s bantamweight division in the 1970s, earning both the WBC and WBA titles. Now the fighter known as “El Canas” will be the VIP guest for the August 22nd edition of Thursday Night Fights at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino’s Special Event Center.

Undefeated in his first eight years as a professional, Zárate captured the WBC bantamweight championship in 1976. He retained the title for the next three years, winning all of his nine defenses in spectacular knockout fashion. The Mexico City native is perhaps best remembered for a classic fourth round knockout over WBA bantamweight champion Alfonso Zamora at the Forum in 1977. Zárate ended his hall of fame career with an outstanding 66 wins (63 by knockout) and four losses.

Presented by Golden Boy and DAZN, the August 22nd edition of Thursday Night Boxing will be headlined by undefeated super lightweight prospects will collide at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino, as Luis Feliciano (12-0, 8 KOs) takes on Genaro “El Conde” Gamez (9-0, 6 KOs) in the 10-round main event

In the co-main event, Blair “Flair” Cobbs (11-0-1, 7 KOs) of Las Vegas takes on Steve “Manos de Oro” Villalobos (11-0-1, 9 KOs) of Mount Vernon, Wash. in a 10-round welterweight battle.

Kevin Ventura (10-0, 8 KOs) of Omaha, Nebraska will participate in a six-round lightweight fight against Brian Gallegos (6-1, 4 KOs) of Las Vegas.

Raul “Cougar” Curiel (6-0, 4 KOs) of Tamaulipas, Mexico will fight Chris “Milly” Ousley (11-0, 9 KOs) of Chicago in a six-round super welterweight bout.

Richard “Kansas Kid” Acevedo (5-0, 5 KOs) of Garden City, Kansas will participate in a six-round super welterweight fight.

Anthony Garnica (3-0, 2 KOs) of Oakland will fight in a four-round super bantamweight clash.

Opponents for the undercard will be announced shortly.

Tickets starting at $25 are now on sale, available at the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino box office, by calling 1-800-827-2946, and online at www.fantasyspringsresort.com

The event will be streamed live on RingTV.com and on Facebook Watch via the Golden Boy Fight Night Page beginning at 7 p.m. PT. The series will also be available on regional sports networks around the nation.