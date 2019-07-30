Boxers, along with Top Rank, giving away backpacks to school kids

RINGSIDE

Top Rank Boxing is teaming up with James Shuler Memorial Boxing Gym to distribute 100 backpacks filled with school supplies to kids in the Philadelphia community. The giveaway will take place Thursday, August 8, from 11am-1pm and 4pm-6pm.

Fighters from the August 10th boxing card at Temple University’s Liacouras Center, which is promoted by Top Rank in association with Peltz Boxing, will be on hand to meet the kids, take photos, and give away the back to school essentials. Kids aged 7-12 from the boxing community and beyond are welcome to stop by the gym, located at 750 Brooklyn St. in Philadelphia.

Participating boxers include Northern Ireland’s two-time World Champion Carl Frampton, who headlines the ESPN fight card. Camden’s Jason Sosa, Edgar Berlanga and Robeisy Ramirez will join Frampton from 11am-1pm.

The afternoon crew, who will be on hand from 4pm-6pm, includes undefeated South Philly heavyweight Sonny Conto, Donald Smith, Paul Kroll, and Allentown’s Jeremy Adorno.

“This is a great opportunity for neighborhood kids to grab their school supplies and spend some time with Philly’s future champions, along with former Champion Carl Frampton,” said Michelle Rosado, who is organizing the event on behalf of local promotional outfit Peltz Boxing. “We’re thrilled that Shuler’s is hosting, and grateful they are partnering with us. Working together, we’re able to distribute 100 backpacks to local kids.”

“James Shuler Memorial Boxing Gym has had the opportunity to serve children of the Philadelphia Boxing community for the past 25 years,” said Crystal Custus, the gym’s Director. “This year we are extremely excited to expand our contributions beyond the boxing ring and to partner with Top Rank in hosting our first annual book bag and school supply giveaway. We are humbled and grateful.”