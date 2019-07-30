Anthony Yarde’s trainer promises Sergey Kovalev will get KO’d

World Boxing News

Hall of Fame promoter Frank Warren has praised Anthony Yarde’s winning mentality after accepting a mandatory challenge on foreign soil.

Yarde puts his unbeaten 18-0 record on the line when he faces the most daunting task of his career thus far in going toe-to-toe with light-heavyweight champion Sergey Kovalev on August 24.

The pair will meet in Russia with the WBO championship up for grabs after the ‘Krusher’ ended speculation of a super-fight with Canelo Alvarez in September.

The sole Brit who Kovalev has fought was Nathan Cleverly in 2013 in Cardiff, Wales, where he delivered a brutal performance to win inside four rounds.

However, despite Yarde’s inexperience at the top, Warren is excited to see his fighter showcase his skills on the big stage against Kovalev. He believes the fight will serve Yarde well for the long-term.

“It is a fantastic opportunity for Anthony and he has earned his shot by working his way to the No.1 spot in the rankings,” said the promoter. “He has showed what he is all about by being prepared to go into Kovalev’s back yard and it demonstrates the confidence he has in his own ability.

“Everybody knows Kovalev is a tremendous puncher and a fearsome presence in the ring. It is something we first saw over here when he fought Nathan Cleverly. He has continued to operate at the very highest level.

“Anthony possesses tremendous self-belief. We back him to come away with the spoils but, whatever does happen in the fight, it is one that he will take a lot of valuable experience from.”







TUNDE

Yarde’s trainer-manager Tunde Ajayi has unsurprisingly promised a sensational victory for the ‘Beast’.

He added: “We’re here now! It’s been stage by stage, it’s been calculated, and everything is timing, which I have said from the start.

“The time is now and we are about to shock the world. I cannot remember a fighter with so little experience going over to another man’s back yard to take on a great champion. So I don’t want to hear any excuses when Anthony knocks him out.

“I know that is going to happen,” he added.