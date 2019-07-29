Star Boxing’s Rockin’ Fights returns September 20

RINGSIDE

Joe DeGuardia’s Star Boxing is excited to announce the return of the critically acclaimed “Rockin’ Fights” series on September 20, live, from

The Paramount in Huntington Long Island.

The intimate venue makes it feel as if you are in the ring no matter where your seats are located. The “Rockin’ Fights” series has a history of bringing extremely action packed fights to Long Island, and the 36th edition of the fantastic fight series will be no different.

As a loyal fan of Star Boxing, and the Rockin’ Fights series, you will have access to tickets before anyone else. Get your tickets, on pre-sale NOW, until July 25th at 10PM, by using code ‘STAR’ to gain early access before tickets go on sale to the general public on July 26th.

TICKET SCHEDULE:

Pre-Sale: NOW 07/24 10AM – 7/25 10PM by using code ‘STAR’

Public On-Sale: 07/26 10 AM