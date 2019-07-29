Luke Keeler ready for Luis Arias test this weekend

RINGSIDE

WBO European middleweight king Luke Keeler is full of optimism as he prepares to meet classy American Luis Arias on the unique stage of Féile an Phobail.

Dublin’s ‘Cool Hand’ (16-2-1, 5 KOs) graduates to world level against Arias (18-1-1, 9 KOs) on the undercard of Michael Conlan vs. Diego Alberto Ruiz – live on BT Sport in association with Frank Warren and on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank.

At the age of 32, Keeler feels primed for his big chance.

Keeler said: “This all feels like perfect timing. I’ve been a full-time professional for a year and a half now and I feel I’m reaching my peak.

“At the same time, I feel no pressure. I’m living my dream fighting on huge televised shows and opportunity-wise, I know life-changing awaits when I win.

“I know there’s a lot at stake here yet I honestly feel zero pressure because I’ve done everything I can.

“I’ve put the work in so physically and mentally, I’ll be the best I can possibly be on the night and that takes the pressure off because I can have no regrets.

“I’ve been working on increasing work-rate and sustaining attacks with more aggression. There were times in my two wins over Conrad Cummings I could’ve forced the stoppage if I’d sustained my attacks.”

In addition to Keeler and Arias, two other world-level middleweight hopefuls in Alfredo Meli and Araik Marutjan collide on the card – alongside the British & Commonwealth title bout between Paddy Gallagher and Chris Jenkins and a Celtic super-middleweight title clash between Padraig McCrory and Steve Collins Jr.



A bustling undercard stars Olympic hero Paddy Barnes, Sean McComb against the entertaining Renald Garrido, Dennis McCann, Callum Bradley, Sean Duffy and Dee Sullivan.

