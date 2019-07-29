Lewis Ritson joins MTK Global ahead of Joe Hughes clash

RINGSIDE

📷 Mark Robinson

MTK Global is proud to confirm an advisory deal with Newcastle’s huge-hitting champion Lewis Ritson.

‘Sandman’ (18-1, 11 KOs) has already secured British, Northern Area and WBC Youth titles at lightweight and challenged for the EBU crown in October 2018 before moving up to super-lightweight.

Ritson, who tackles Joe Hughes on Friday for the WBA Continental super-lightweight title, said: “I’m very excited to be teaming up with MTK Global. The brand seems to be everywhere now and they’re really taking over.

“All the best fighters seemed to be signed to MTK Global – Carl Frampton, Tyson Fury, Billy Joe Saunders. The best in the world.

“MTK Global seems to get their fighters big fights. That’s what I want to have. I’ve seen what they’ve done with my team-mate Thomas Patrick Ward and he’s been treated very well.

“I just can’t wait to get going and secure the big fights. I believe MTK Global will take me as far as I can go and get me the title fights I want.”

Ritson’s manager Phil Jeffries said: “We’re delighted with this deal. MTK Global is the way forward. They’re worldwide and have a huge amount of boxers already.

“Their people are great to work with – they’re proper old school like me and we’re singing from the same hymn sheet. Lewis needs a company like MTK Global to guide him.

“We believe Lewis can be world champion. I’ve watched MTK Global grow for years and years and everyone I speak to speaks so highly of them. I’m happy to be working with them and believe this is just the start of big things.”

MTK Global President Bob Yalen said: “We welcome Lewis into the fold. This is another great signing for us and we believe ‘The Sandman’ can continue to build himself into a hero of north-east boxing.

“The enthusiasm for the sport in and around the Newcastle area was clear to see when we staged our first full-scale fight night there earlier in the year. With fighters like Lewis improving all the time, interest will continue to build.



“We all know about Lewis’ knockout power. He’s a fan favourite for a reason and we look forward to helping him achieve his goals in the sport.”

Prior to Ritson’s EBU title clash, he had stopped his eight previous opponents.