Jamie Conlan promises a feast of boxing as brother Mick prepares for Feile headliner

MTK Global Professional Development Coordinator Jamie Conlan is confident next Saturday’s #MTKFightNight at Féile an Phobail will echo throughout Irish boxing history.

Conlan’s younger brother – former world amateur champion Michael (11-0, 6 KOs) – headlines the huge open-air event in the city’s Falls Park broadcast live on BT Sport in association with Frank Warren and on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank.

Alongside #TheConlanRevolution, some of the biggest names in Irish boxing get their chances to shine in front of a 10,000 sell-out crowd and a global TV audience – and Jamie Conlan is predicting a night to remember.

Conlan said: “For anyone who loves boxing and for anyone who loves Belfast, this is so special. We’ve seen some sensational nights of boxing in this city over the years and this will be right up there with all of them.

“I think it’s very important to enjoy rare moments like this. Our family grew up close to this park and it means a lot to us and also to the wider local community that this is happening.

“It’s going to be a truly unique atmosphere in a truly unique setting. Féile has always been a celebration of West Belfast and it’s appropriate that boxing – which provides so much for so many – is included this year.

“I can only imagine how my brother is feeling about it all. I know how moving he found coming back home to fight last summer and this is a step up from that because it’s a bigger crowd in a place crucial to our childhood.

“This festival is for the people. We’re proud to be from the area and from the city. We look forward to a night of celebration and I know Mick is planning to mark the occasion in emphatic style.”

Along with Conlan’s clash with highly-rated Argentinian Diego Alberto Ruiz (21-2, 10 KOs), fans will be treated to a British & Commonwealth welterweight title collision between Paddy Gallagher and Chris Jenkins and a Celtic super-middleweight clash between Padraig McCrory and Steve Collins Jr.



There are two important middleweight clashes in Luke Keeler vs. Luis Arias and Alfredo Meli vs. Araik Marutjan – plus Olympic hero Paddy Barnes, Sean McComb vs. Renald Garrido, Callum Bradley, Dennis McCann, Seanie Duffy and Dee Sullivan.

