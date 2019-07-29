Frank Warren blasts Matchroom’s ‘dubious practice’ in Dillian Whyte saga

World Boxing News

📸 Stacey Verbeek

Frank Warren has revealed his disappointment at the conduct of Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing over the incident involving Dillian Whyte.

The Hall of Fame promoter, a fierce rival of Hearn for a long time now, has questioned the whole saga over Whyte’s failed drug test.

Whyte allegedly tested positive for steroids in the build-up, after which the Londoner was eventually cleared to fight by UKAD and the British Board.

Warren firmly believes Hearn and Whyte had a duty of care to inform opponent Oscar Rivas, who eventually found out via the media.

The Queensberry boss believes this isn’t the first time there has been such treatment of a boxer. Whilst also remembering how Hearn pushed the Billy Joe Saunders incident during the run-up to facing Demetrius Andrade.

Saunders was eventually stripped of his WBO title.

“People might say I would say all this with being a rival promoter, but I have been in the sport a long time. This isn’t the first occasion where Matchroom have been guilty or been accused of dubious practice that could potentially put the safety of boxers at risk,” said Warren.

“What we have got now is an about-turn from Hearn. In contrast to his reaction when Billy-Joe Saunders was deemed to have failed a VADA test for using a nasal decongestant whilst out-of-competition, which is permitted by UKAD.

“In the eyes of UKAD and the BBBofC Bill was an innocent party. He had not broken any rule or violated the WADA code, but Hearn, when it suited him and his agenda, vocally supported the stance of the voluntary organisation. He insisted everybody should know about it, resulting in Bill having to vacate his world title.







SECRET

“Now we have a cloak of secrecy thrown over the whole issue. Furthermore, what have the VADA tests come back with this time. Why has it all been conducted in secret?

“Two young men died so now, more than ever, there is the need for complete transparency. We need to know the results of the B sample as soon as possible for the integrity of sport. Throughout all this, nobody is saying there has not been a positive test here. That being the case what was he doing in the ring?

“The man who was risking his life in opposition surely had the right to know all this and a duty of care has not been upheld. This is the essence of what boxing is about, the safety of boxers.”

READ Frank Warren’s column in full HERE