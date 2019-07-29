EXCLUSIVE: Amir Khan on Manny Pacquiao, Floyd Mayweather chances

Mick Kane

📸 Super Boxing League

Amir Khan has not given up hope of landing a fight with Manny Pacquiao but admits Floyd Mayweather would be tougher to secure.

The Bolton man is eyeing a massive fight for November 8 in Saudi Arabia on the back of easily dispatching Billy Dib earlier this month.

The 32 year-old has been linked to facing Pacquiao of late after announcing and then retracting talk of signed contracts between the pair.

“At least everyone know’s I want the big fights. I chased the Mayweather fight, that didn’t happen, now it’s the Manny Pacquiao fight. So let’s see how it goes, I’m not going to waste my time and cry over it,” Khan exclusively told World Boxing News.

Having mentioned Saudi Arabia, is Khan now going to be fighting there from now on? Not so, according to Khan.

“No, no, it’s a two fight deal for Saudi. Get this two fight deal out the way and then be back for third one in the UK.

Having just watched the 40-year-old Pacquiao win a world title, Khan hope’s there are still big events ahead for him.

“I’ve been fighting with top guys since 2008. It’s not been easy, it’s been hard. Obviously, Manny Pacquiao has been fighting the top guys so yeah, we were coming strong,” he said.

“Hopefully still got a few good fights left in me still. This is the final chapter of my career so want to make the most of it. Still big names out there, I’m still in good condition to fight them as well.”







FLOYD MAYWEATHER

If not Pacquiao, who could be next? Possibly a big money fight in Saudi Arabia against Floyd Mayweather?

Khan laughed: “I don’t think Mayweather wants to come back. I don’t know man. I’m just going to wait and see, see what the options are really.

“I’m not really rushing, just going to take my time and see who we think is right, see who we get.”

