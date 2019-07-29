EXCLUSIVE: ‘You can’t begrudge Dave Allen wanting to fight’ – David Price

Phil Jay

📷 Mark Robinson

David Price knows exactly how Dave Allen is feeling following his recent loss as the Liverpool man has been in that very same place himself.

The 36 year-old was on the right end of the result when trading with Allen on July 20 in London. Just one year prior, Price had suffered a second loss in a row and was forced to begin a rebuilding process.

Allen retired on his stool after ten pulverising rounds as Price claimed a third straight domestic victory.

Taken to hospital as a precaution, Price admitted at the time he didn’t realize the extent of the damage.

“I thought it was his eye at first. Someone said it was his eye socket and when he got stretchered out I thought it was just a precaution,” Price explained to World Boxing News. “I wasn’t aware that his legs had collapsed underneath him on his corner which we found out later.

“So I wasn’t that concerned at first because I thought it was a precautionary thing but when we found out later, I was like f***. If I had known then I’d have been more worried but thankfully he’s okay.

“I was asking people backstage throughout the night when I was getting my drug test done to see if they had heard anything and if he was okay. He was back in the hotel bar by 2am so thankfully he got the all-clear and got sent home. He lives to fight another day.

“I have been messaging him. I had breakfast with him on Sunday morning and was texting him last week to see how he is and he seems in good spirits.

“It’s boxing. He’s lost before and the same with myself, you got to take your losses like a man and move on. It just takes a bit of time to get used to the idea that you’ve lost but it’s in the past.”







FUTURE

Asked if he believes Allen should carry on boxing, Price replied: “That’s something that is up to him. If his health is okay and he can pick the right fights going forward.

“Like I said about myself when I was asked these questions, I’m not going to take fights against killers where the risk isn’t worth the reward.

“I calculate the risk and if it’s worth taking then I do it. If boxing gives the lad stability and purpose in his life then you can’t begrudge anyone for wanting to carry on but it’s got to be under the right circumstances for now.

“Once he gets up and running again, then he can decide how far he wants to take it as far as the bigger fights are concerned.

“It’s entirely at his discretion because it’s his career and his life. As long as his health is okay, that’s the main thing,” he concluded.

Phil Jay is Editor of World Boxing News. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay (article transcribed by Assistant Editor).