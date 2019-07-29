Alfredo Meli fires warning to August 3 opponent ahead of Feile event

RINGSIDE

Alfredo Meli has told fellow undefeated middleweight Araik Marutjan he can’t begin to comprehend the atmosphere that awaits him at Féile an Phobail.

Belfast’s ‘Fredo’ (16-0-1, 5 KOs) will collide with talented Marutjan (8-0, 2 KOs) on a colossal #MTKFightNight in the city’s Falls Park; a card topped by Michael Conlan vs. Diego Alberto Ruiz live on BT Sport in association with Frank Warren and on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank.

After Marutjan claimed he will welcome the boisterous atmosphere of the sold-out 10,000 outdoor arena, Meli returned fire.

Meli said: “I’m a proud Belfast man and I know how passionate the people of this city are about boxing. When they get behind one of their own, it must be tough to deal with.

“Marutjan is coming from overseas and although I know he was successful as an amateur and fought around the world, I doubt he’ll have encountered something like this before.

“I’m so pleased to have this chance to fight on my home turf in such a meaningful bout. I feel I can reach world level and this is the biggest chance I’ve had to show that.

“I know Marutjan is a high-class fighter but so am I. I believe I hold the edge and with the huge crowd rooting for me and the desire I already have to succeed, I’m in no doubt that I’ll win this fight.”

Joining Meli vs. Marutjan and Conlan vs. Ruiz on a bumper bill is a British & Commonwealth title bout between Paddy Gallagher and Chris Jenkins, a Celtic super-middleweight title clash between Padraig McCrory and Steve Collins Jr and another meaningful middleweight showdown between Luke Keeler and Luis Arias.



A busy undercard stars Olympic hero Paddy Barnes, Sean McComb against the entertaining Renald Garrido, Dennis McCann, Callum Bradley, Sean Duffy and Dee Sullivan.

