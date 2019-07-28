EXCLUSIVE: SHOCK accusation of Oscar Rivas positive test dismissed

Phil Jay

📸 Mark Robinson

Promoter for Oscar Rivas, Yvon Michel has opened up on his astonishment surrounding the current issues with Dillian Whyte.

Michel has admitted he’s been amazed to find out what went on behind the scenes in the days leading up to the July 20 clash.

Whyte tested positive for a banned substance, which is still unconfirmed or denied by his own representative Eddie Hearn.

‘The Body Snatcher’ was then given a hastily-arranged hearing by UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) and the British Boxing Board of Control in order to be cleared for the Pay-Per-View event.

At no stage was Michel, Rivas or any member of the team notified of the situation.

Instead, Michel found out from subsequent media reports which uncovered what transpired.

Speaking on social media, Michel described his mood. Also his plans to investigate further.

“We are still amazed by what has happened. And more, we don’t understand what has been the overall process,” said Michel.

“If Whyte tested positive for PED why he has been cleared to fight, on what ground or rules?

That decision has certainly made a huge impact on Rivas’s future in and out of the ring!”

He continued: “Nobody told us anything regarding this situation before the fight or after. We’ve only learned from information through media.

“We are now collecting information wherever it is available. We will take advises in order to protect Oscar Rivas’s interest.”







TEST

Furthermore, an astounding accusation has been made that Rivas himself tested positive. Something Michel was keen to label a deflection from Whyte.

“Anybody who pretends Oscar tested positive on anything is just throwing smokescreen and is simply lying.

“Anyone who will pretend it cannot have any serious evidence.

“Rivas never tested positive on anything during his successful amateur career and his ten plus years as a professional,” Michel exclusively told World Boxing News.

At present, the world is awaiting news of a ‘B’ sample involving Whyte in order to gauge what the eventual fallout my be.

World Boxing Council chiefs, who sanctioned the fight as an eliminator for Deontay Wilder, have requested all the information from the BBBofC.

There’s real risk Whyte could lose his mandatory status if the WBC conclude there were grounds for serious grievance on the part of Rivas.

Phil Jay is Editor of World Boxing News. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay