Sean McComb set to feel at home on Mick Conlan undercard

RINGSIDE

Elite prospect Sean McComb is extra proud to be fighting at Féile an Phobail next week because Falls Park is pretty literally his back garden.

‘The Public Nuisance’ (7-0, 4 KOs) faces Renald Garrido on the Michael Conlan vs. Diego Alberto Ruiz #MTKFightNight at the Belfast festival on August 3 – live on BT Sport in association with Frank Warren and on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank – and is full of enthusiasm over the event.

McComb said: “There are two entrances to the Falls Park from Turf Lodge, where I’m from. From my house to those two entrances, I could probably throw a stone to both gates. One is less than 100 yards away.

“I made so many memories in that park as a child and it’s great I now have the chance to make more in adulthood.

“It’s a huge occasion for west Belfast. Féile is something people rely on all year round. It’s like a week-long holiday with all the acts on and to bring boxing into it is great.

“So many people from our area have been involved in boxing in one way or another during their lives. It makes having the boxing at Féile massive.

“Opportunities like that don’t come along very often so I’m going to live in the moment and enjoy every single bit of it.”

Joining McComb on the special event is his gym-mate Belfast’s double Olympic medalist Paddy Barnes, with title fights such as Paddy Gallagher vs. Chris Jenkins for the British & Commonwealth welterweight belts and Padraig McCrory vs. Steve Collins Jr for the Celtic super-middleweight crown plus middleweight collisions in Luke Keeler vs. Luis Arias and Alfredo Meli vs. Araik Marutjan.

Initial tickets for the event sold out in less than two hours with final tickets now available to buy at ticketmaster.ie.