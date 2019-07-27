Padraig McCrory looks forward to August 3 return to action

RINGSIDE

Padraig McCrory is using the loyal support from his friends and family to push himself to the limit ahead of his BUI Celtic super-middleweight title showdown with Steve Collins Jr on the huge #MTKFightNight event at Falls Park on August 3.

Unbeaten McCrory (8-0, 3 KOs) faces Collins Jr (14-2-1, 4 KOs) as part of the Féile an Phobail extravaganza live on BT Sport in association with Frank Warren and live on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank.

McCrory is relishing the chance to compete on a huge stage, and wants to do his friends and family proud by leaving with a new belt around his waist.

McCrory said: “This is massive for me. It is the biggest stage of my career so I’m over the moon. I’m proud to be part of a historic night but most of all I think my friends and family are even prouder.

“Most people will say this, but this has genuinely been the best camp to date. Sparring has been great and we have been working hard. It’s good to have my fifth fight in 10 months too. Activity for me is key as I’m no spring chicken, so keeping busy is vital.

“With it being a fight against an Irish rival it makes things that bit more interesting too, but regardless of the opponent I’ll be training just as hard to win.

“With the event being shown live on BT Sport and ESPN+ as well, it gives you a good chance to boost your profile and I plan on taking full advantage of it.”

McCrory vs. Collins Jr is part of a massive card at Falls Park, that is main evented by Michael Conlan facing the toughest test of his career so far when he takes on Diego Alberto Ruiz.

A huge bill also includes Luke Keeler vs. Luis Arias, Alfredo Meli vs. Araik Marutjan, Paddy Gallagher vs. Chris Jenkins for the British & Commonwealth welterweight titles, Sean McComb vs. Renald Garrido, Olympic hero Paddy Barnes, Dennis McCann, Callum Bradley, Sean Duffy and Dee Sullivan.

CLICK HERE FOR #MTKFIGHTNIGHT TICKETS