27
Jul
2019

Maurice Hooker v Jose Ramirez: Running order for Dallas

RINGSIDE 27/07/2019

📷 Ed Mulholland

WEIGHTS, IMAGES AND RUNNING ORDER IN DALLAS

First bell – 5pm (all times local)

4 x 3 mins Middleweight contest
Darius Bagley 159.4lbs    vs            Carlos Dixon 166 ½lbs
Dallas, Texas                                      Dallas, Texas

Followed by

4 x 3 mins Super-Lightweight contest
Arthur Biyarslanov 140lbs             vs            Solon Staley 139.5lbs
Toronto, Canada                               Columbia, South Carolina

6:00pm                                                                                           

6 x 3 mins Middleweight contest
Nikita Ababiy 161.4lbs    vs            Yunier Calzada 158 ¾lbs
Brooklyn, New York         Houston, Texas

Followed by

10 x 3 mins Heavyweight contest
Joey Dawejko 251.4lbs   vs            Rodney Hernandez 261.4lbs
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania                           Modesto, California

Followed by

4 x 3 mins Middleweight contest
Austin Williams 159.8lbs                vs            Jabrandon Harris 164.4lbs
Houston, Texas                 Bryan, Texas

8:00pm                                                      

10 x 3 mins Vacant WBO NABO and USBA Super-Bantamweight championships
Tramaine Williams 121.8lbs          vs            Yenifel Vicente 121.8lbs
New Haven, Connecticut              Miami, Florida

Followed by

12 x 3 mins IBF World Super-Featherweight championship
Tevin Farmer 129.8lbs    vs            Guillaume Frenois 129 ½lbs
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania                           Sainte-Quentin, France

Followed by

12 x 3 mins WBO and WBC World Super-Lightweight championships
Maurice Hooker 139 ½lbs             vs            Jose Ramirez 139 ½lbs
Dallas, Texas                                      Avenal, California

FLOAT

4 x 3 mins Lightweight contest
Javier Francisco Martinez 133lbs                vs            Michael Land 130.4lbs
Dallas, Texas                                                      Dallas, Texas
