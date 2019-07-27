Maurice Hooker v Jose Ramirez: Running order for Dallas

TICKETS ARE ON SALE NOW FROM WWW.UTATICKETS.COM FROM $25 First bell – 5pm (all times local) 4 x 3 mins Middleweight contest

Darius Bagley 159.4lbs vs Carlos Dixon 166 ½lbs

Dallas, Texas Dallas, Texas Followed by 4 x 3 mins Super-Lightweight contest

Arthur Biyarslanov 140lbs vs Solon Staley 139.5lbs

Toronto, Canada Columbia, South Carolina 6:00pm 6 x 3 mins Middleweight contest

Nikita Ababiy 161.4lbs vs Yunier Calzada 158 ¾lbs

Brooklyn, New York Houston, Texas Followed by 10 x 3 mins Heavyweight contest

Joey Dawejko 251.4lbs vs Rodney Hernandez 261.4lbs

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Modesto, California Followed by 4 x 3 mins Middleweight contest

Austin Williams 159.8lbs vs Jabrandon Harris 164.4lbs

Houston, Texas Bryan, Texas 8:00pm 10 x 3 mins Vacant WBO NABO and USBA Super-Bantamweight championships

Tramaine Williams 121.8lbs vs Yenifel Vicente 121.8lbs

New Haven, Connecticut Miami, Florida Followed by 12 x 3 mins IBF World Super-Featherweight championship

Tevin Farmer 129.8lbs vs Guillaume Frenois 129 ½lbs

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Sainte-Quentin, France Followed by 12 x 3 mins WBO and WBC World Super-Lightweight championships

Maurice Hooker 139 ½lbs vs Jose Ramirez 139 ½lbs

Dallas, Texas Avenal, California FLOAT 4 x 3 mins Lightweight contest

Javier Francisco Martinez 133lbs vs Michael Land 130.4lbs

Dallas, Texas Dallas, Texas