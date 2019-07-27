Hearn: UKAD, BBBofC are responsible for allowing Whyte to fight Rivas

Phil Jay

📸 Dave Thompson

Eddie Hearn gave an animated interview during Maurice Hooker v Jose Ramirez fight week in which the promoter discussed the Dillian Whyte case.

The Matchroom boss was pushed for the reason why his fighter was allowed to compete having tested positive for steroids in the days prior.

Whyte had two metabolites of Dianabol in his system but was hastily given a hearing which usually takes months to complete.

In order to save the Pay-Per-View show, Whyte needed to present his evidence. A green light from the UK Anti-Doping Agency and the Commissioner of the event, the British Boxing Board of Control, was sought.

Throughout the process, Whyte’s opponent nor the governing body sanctioning – the WBC, were not informed of any adverse findings.

Speaking to a representative of Barbershop Conversations, whom Hearn labelled ‘a clown’ during the video, his version of events were presented.

Essentially, Hearn says UKAD and the BBBofC are the ones responsible for allowing Whyte to face Rivas despite the red flag.

Hearn also stated Whyte was fully cleared to fight. Which alludes to the amounts of steroids in Whyte’s system potentially being minute.

That’s all well and good, but the main bone of contention with the boxing fraternity has always been the lack of disclosure. Rivas and the WBC should have been informed of the test results.

This would almost certainly have resulted in Rivas pulling out of the fight. Plus, the WBC withdrawing their sanction of the interim title contest.

The interviewer also attempted to push Hearn to answer the question of PED’s being involved. Hearn would not answer directly.

In the end, Hearn was clearly getting annoyed with the line of conversation as he pushed his point that all rules were followed.







PROTOCOL

The ethics of the whole scenario have seemingly gone out of the window in this instance, in favor of the strict following of UKAD and BBBofC protocol.

It’s now hoped this case will be the catalyst to alter these clearly absurd rules.

Rivas had every right to know what was found in his opponent’s system. Long before being punched in the head by Whyte.

Also, the WBC should have been handed the facts to make the correct judgement on the fight being a mandatory eliminator.

At this point in time, nothing has changed since the story first broke. More needs to be revealed once the ‘B’ sample is opened.