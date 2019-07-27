Damien “Sugar” Vazquez back in the ring Aug 24, reveals future target

RINGSIDE

Bantamweight prospect Damien “Sugar” Vazquez will return to the ring on August 24th in Edinburg, Texas on a Premier Boxing Champions on FS1 card. The bill will be topped by Brandon Figueroa facing Javier Chacon.

The 21-year-old Vazquez was last in action in March when he suffered his first career loss, dropping a decision to Juan Carlos Payano in California. He is promoted by Sugar’s Promotion and managed by Greg Hannley.

His father Oscar Vazquez has also made some changes to Damien’s team, bringing in Hall of Farmer Mark “Too Sharp” Johnson to serve as his head trainer and Ben Bautista as his assistant trainer.

“My last fight I lost it but it was against a good guy Juan Carlos Payano who was ranked #7 at the time and a two-time world champion who was in the Olympic games. It was a great learning lesson. Like I tell a lot of people, I don’t even take it as a loss. I take it as a learning lesson. I am ready to come back and show everybody what I learned in that fight,” Vazquez explained.

The opponent for Vazquez is expected to be announced in the next few days. He said that his biggest goal in this fight is just to remind everyone that he is still a top prospect and just had a bad night..

“For this next fight I am going to show everybody what I learned and that I am not just a typical kid. I am going to be a world champion and a superstar in this sport,” Vazquez stated.

If everything goes as planned Vazquez wants to go right back to fighting world ranked opponents. He is willing to face any top 20 opponent and has his sights set firmly on former champion McJoe Arroyo.

“I want to step it back up and start facing these top guys again. I want to fight someone like Arroyo. He and his brother are great fighters. I give them respect outside the ring but inside the ring I got no respect for nobody. I think it would be a great fight. A Puerto Rican fighter versus a Mexican-American. I think it would be an action packed fight,” said Vazquez.