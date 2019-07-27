Bareknuckle follow up to Malignaggi v Lobov announced

RINGSIDE

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) returns on Saturday, August 10 with BKFC 7 and an exciting main event that pits Leonard Garcia against Jim Alers in a 155-pound attraction headlining an action-packed show live from the Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi, Miss.

The event will be presented live and streaming for free in the United States.

The fight card will feature BKFC heavyweight champion and Chicago native Arnold Adams defending his title against Biloxi’s own Chase Sherman and also includes the women’s featherweight tournament semifinals that will see Las Vegas native Christine Ferea battling the Dominican Republic’s Helen Peralta, while Canada’s Corrine Laframboise faces Nevada’s Sadie Ault. Rounding out the card, former UFC star Melvin Guillard will make his BKFC debut versus former UFC and BKFC vet Isaac Vallie-Flagg.

Tickets for BKFC 7 are available now at www.bareknuckle.tv.

“After tremendous feedback from BKFC 6, we are thrilled to be able to give back to the fans by offering BKFC 7 absolutely free to all fans in the United States,” said BKFC founder and president David Feldman.

“I’m excited and I have respect for Jim Alers,” said Garcia. “Alers had a great showing in his last fight. I am excited about the challenge he brings. I expect him to come after me, as he did his last opponent. He’s got a great uppercut, so we are aware of that. Being the headliner is a huge deal and I feel like we’re the finale for a reason. I know we’ll put on a show. I’m known for going all-out and August 10 will be no different!”

“I promise this fight is not going the distance,” said Alers. “It’s going to be fast. It’s going to be brutal, and I’m getting my hand raised!”

BKFC will be making their fourth appearance at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum, having delivered three action-packed events, most recently the April 6 show headlined by the memorable Artem Lobov vs. Jason Knight Fight of The Yearcandidate. Garcia, who fights out of Albuquerque, N.M., made his mark in BKFC by knocking out Julian Lane in his previous main event spot in February. Alers, fighting out of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., debuted in BKFC by knocking out Elvin Brito in June.

Adams will make the first defense of his heavyweight title since winning the heavyweight tournament with a victory over Sam Shewmaker last October. Sherman most recently fought Shewmaker to a split-draw in April.



In the women’s featherweight tournament, Ferea will look to use her past BKFC experience, having defeated Britain Hart in April to take down the group of MMA veterans standing in her way. Peralta, Laframboise and Ault will all make their BKFC debuts on August 10.

Fighting out of Albuquerque, N.M., Vallie-Flagg defeated Randy Hedderick on April 6 in Biloxi via third round technical knockout. Guillard, who’s fighting out of Denver, will do everything he can to keep Vallie-Flagg from another bare knuckle victory.