Paddy Barnes ready to bounce back on Mick Conlan bill in Feile

RINGSIDE

Belfast’s Olympic hero Paddy Barnes is invigorated ahead of the unique #MTKFightNight at Féile an Phobail on August 3.

‘The Leprachaun’ bids to bounce back from his world title defeat and a points reverse on one of the most exciting boxing platforms of recent times, which is headlined by Michael Conlan vs. Diego Alberto Ruiz – live on BT Sport in association with Frank Warren and on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank.

Born and bred in Belfast, Barnes is forecasting something very special.

Barnes said: “It’s definitely a high point for Belfast boxing. Carl Frampton has been leading the way and now you have this event, where you’ll have about 11,000 so it’s a massive platform for all the Belfast boxers. I’m sure we’ll provide a great showcase for ESPN+.

“It’s unbelievable to be fighting in Belfast again – especially on an event as big as Féile. I’ve been to it every year and it’s an amazing occasion. The place is always packed and buzzing.

“This boxing event is being talked about everywhere so there’s sure to be an amazing atmosphere there and I just can’t wait.

“Belfast fans are amazing. They love to see you do well. They don’t just love boxing – they love their own doing well.”

In addition to the eagerly-awaited return of Barnes and Conlan’s headline act, Paddy Gallagher and Chris Jenkins collide for the British & Commonwealth welterweight crowns and Padraig McCrory and Steve Collins Jr contest the Celtic super-middleweight strap.

There’s a crucial match-up between middleweight world-level hopefuls Luke Keeler and Luis Arias, while Belfast’s own Alfredo Meli meets another undefeated fighter in German-based Araik Marutjan – plus much, much more.