Journalist who broke Dillian Whyte PED story gives EXPLOSIVE interview

World Boxing News

📷 Dave Thompson

Thomas Hauser, the highly respected boxing journalist who broke the story on Dillian Whyte’s failed steroid test, has opened up on his findings in the case.

Speaking to Boxing Social‘s Rob Tebbutt, Hauser explained how the explosive revelation came about. He also gave his recommendations as to what could help stop fighters being able to use those substances in the first place.

Whyte is facing a ban of between four and eight years if found guilty for the second time in his career. But it was the rules behind promoter Eddie Hearn not having to inform opponent Oscar Rivas’ team of the failure, which irks Hauser most.

Testing positive on July 17th, three days before their fight, Whyte and Hearn failed to notify Rivas and his promoter Yvon Michel.

UKAD and the British Boxing Board of Control also knew Whyte had popped for steroids. They also kept the information to themselves, which under baffling rules is completely allowed.

WBN was informed by a very reliable source that the World Boxing Council, who were sanctioning the fight, also didn’t have any clue on developments.

Hauser confirmed this, but WBN also understood the WBC were not contacted up to 36 hours after the story was posted.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

It’s a messy situation which Hauser believes can only get better if all the TV networks come together. He says TV execs must demand promoters use year-round VADA Testing.

At present, there are too many ways around the system. But Hauser refused to lay blame on Hearn for the situation.

HIT HARDER

Hearn was only adhering to the rules which were laid out, even if those rules were unfathomable.

Not notifying a fighter his forthcoming opponent had tested positive for steroids seems highly unethical. Rivas should have been given the option to pull out of the contest.

As Hauser also pointed out, it’s not as if they are a sportsman trying to run faster. They are a dangerous puncher ‘aiming to hit someone in the head harder’ inside those ropes.

The fallout has been a complete shambles so far. Whilst a deafening silence has fallen over Whyte.

This is expected to be broken soon.

Many expect an accidental reason to be given for Whyte flagging up traces of two performance enhancing substances in his system.







RELATED ARTICLES

CONFIRMED: Dillian Whyte tests positive for steroids, faces four-year ban Dillian Whyte is facing up to the fact that his boxing career is effectively over after testing positive for performance enhancing drugs again. The 31 year-old gave an adverse sample during a UK Anti-Doping/WADA test. This was BEFORE his recent win over Oscar Rivas. Despite knowing the substances were present, Whyte and his promoter Eddie […]