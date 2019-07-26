WBC give update on status of mandatory challenger Dillian Whyte

World Boxing News

📷 Mark Robinson

World Boxing Council chiefs have released a statement on the current situation regarding Dillian Whyte’s failed drugs test.

As WBN previously reported, the WBC was never informed of any adverse finding due to Whyte being flagged by UKAD and not VADA.

This is completely within the rules. At present, the WBC is unable to make a ruling on the case.

VADA would have to report to the WBC for them to ultimately be involved.

If UKAD does act against Whyte, then the WBC can then move forward with their own sanctions.

Whyte could face the end of his career. He could be banned for between four and eight years as it’s a second failure. He would also lose the mandatory spot he earned with the WBC.

Commenting on the matter, the WBC wrote: “At of the time of the publication of this release, the WBC has not received any notification from anyone about a positive anti-doping test allegedly yielded by Dillian Whyte.

“This is in connection with last Saturday’s fight against Oscar Rivas. The fight for the WBC Interim Heavyweight Championship.

“The WBC has requested that the BBBofC, as the local, governing entity that oversaw that fight, formally provide any available information to the WBC.

“The fight’s promoters contracted the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) to perform pre-fight and after-the-fight anti-doping tests on both fighters.

“The WBC is not aware that any of the test’s results VADA has received up to now have yielded any adverse findings.

“The WBC created the Clean Boxing Program which is administered by VADA. This is a top priority of our organization.

“The WBC will not make any comments about the situation at hand until it receives the proper, formal communication from the BBBofC.”







UNAWARE

Oscar Rivas, the opponent who lost a decision, can launch his own protest after being unaware of any failure.

Testing positive three days before the fight, Whyte and his team decided not to divulge the information to Team Rivas.

Due to what is an unprecedented situation, a complaint by Rivas could still lead to Whyte being dropped from the WBC Rankings.

All depends on how UKAD and the British Board react to Whyte’s explanation.

More will follow.