Yenifel Vicente discusses Hooker v Ramirez undercard bout

RINGSIDE

📷 Esdel Palermo

Carolina, Puerto Rico – The World Boxing Organization (WBO) #6 and International Boxing Federation (IBF) #13 at 122 pounds, Yenifel “El Rayo” Vicente, is preparing for the duel that will take him towards a world title fight.

Vicente, of the Dominican Republic (35-3-2, 27 KOs), will be facing Roc Nation Sports protege Tramaine Williams (18-0, 6 KOs), of Connecticut, for the vacant WBO NABO and IBF USBA titles. The fight will be part of the Maurice Hooker and José Ramírez unification Jr. Welterweight clash at the College Park Center in the city of Arlington this Saturday, July 27.

Both fights will be broadcast live on the DAZN application.

“The Dominican Republic has been waiting for me to be a world champion for years and for different reasons, I haven’t been able to get that opportunity. But we are already on our way, thanks to my management company, Spartan Boxing and my promoter Lou DiBella. I am happy and motivated to fight in DAZN, which, little by little, is taking over boxing”, Vicente said.

On his opponent, Vicente indicated: “I have seen several videos of him and he is fast, elusive, and moves well. But we understand that we have everything to come away with the victory and be very close to fighting for a world title. The NABO and USBA titles will get me very close to world titles fights”.

“My trainer José Bonilla and physical trainer and nutritionist by ‘DJ’, have done a great job, and there are no excuses since I have had enough time to train. You can expect the best from me and be proud”, Vicente said.

Vicente has 10 wins in a row by way of knockout. That includes the ‘Knockout of the Year’ in the Premier Boxing Championship over favorite and then undefeated Juan “Baby Tito” Domínguez, who was knocked out in the 3rd round.

In his last fight on June 29, 2019, Williams claimed victory over Neil John Tabanao (17-6, 11 KOs) of the Philippines by a 10-round unanimous decision at Foxwoods Resort & Casino in Mashantucket, CT.