WBC in the dark as British Board release vague Dillian Whyte statement

World Boxing News has been reliably informed that the World Boxing Council have been left in the dark by recent events involving Dillian Whyte.

As WBN understands it, the WBC has not been told anything from anyone involved in the Oscar Rivas fight, which was sanctioned for the WBC mandatory spot.

Despite a flood of reports linking Whyte to testing positive, the WBC received no contact before, during or after the Rivas encounter, right up until Thursday afternoon (UK time, hours after the story broke).

Considering the magnitude of the clash, and given the fact the winner would face the current champion Deontay Wilder, it seems a crazy situation.

Promoter Eddie Hearn hasn’t really given anything concrete to media or fans. The Matchroom boss posted one social media which didn’t explain a lot.

Furthermore, the British Boxing Board of Control has now broken their silence on the situation regarding Whyte and the potential failed drugs test.

It’s believed Whyte tested positive on July 17th. And that it may have been known by the Briton’s team beforehand. The Pay-Per-View event went ahead as planned.

The BBBofC have now moved to release a statement with actually making any real comment.

“With regard to the above (BBBofC and UKAD), United Kingdom Anti-Doping undertake all anti-doping procedures on behalf of the British Boxing Board of Control and any subsequent findings, decisions, suspensions and sanctions are upheld by the British Boxing Board of Control in line with United Kingdom Anti-Doping.

“No further comment will be made at this time.”

The whole thing seems like a mess. Whyte is facing career ruin if these reports are confirmed. The result of a ‘B’ sample will be all-important.

Despite being number one for 600 days plus, Whyte has only just reached mandatory status. The irony is he could lose it in less than 600 hours.

More will surely come to light soon.

