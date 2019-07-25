Seanie Duffy delighted with spot on Mick Conlan card

RINGSIDE

Rising star Seanie Duffy is excited to be fighting alongside his former amateur team-mate Michael Conlan as the duo prepare for their fights on the huge #MTKFightNight at Féile an Phobail on August 3.

Duffy (1-0, 1 KO) made a successful start to his professional career in May with a dominant second round knockout win over Antonio Horvatic, and now looks to build on that when he competes at Falls Park, live on BT Sport in association with Frank Warren also live on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank.

It sees Duffy once again competing alongside headline act Conlan, and he’s looking forward to fighting on his card after experiencing it countless times in the amateurs.

Duffy said: “I’m very pleased to be fighting on such a big bill. Me and Michael Conlan have been going to competitions through the years together for a long time, so I’m looking forward to sharing a bill with him again.

“Training has been good in the build up to this fight and I’ve been getting some good sparring in with Callum Bradley who is also on the bill, plus with Paul Hyland before his last fight.

“I had a knockout win on my debut and I’ve always been known as a puncher so I expected nothing less. My opponent was durable and trying his best to survive but you could see from the early stages of the first round that he didn’t want to be there.

“I’m now looking to build on that performance, and everything has been brilliant in the weeks leading up to the fight so I’m ready to go.”

Duffy is part of a massive card at Falls Park, that is main evented by Michael Conlan facing the toughest test of his career so far when he takes on Diego Alberto Ruiz.

A huge bill also includes Luke Keeler vs. Luis Arias, Alfredo Meli vs. Araik Marutjan, Paddy Gallagher vs. Chris Jenkins for the British & Commonwealth welterweight titles, Padraig McCrory vs. Steve Collins Jr for the Celtic super-middleweight title, Sean McComb vs. Renald Garrido, Olympic hero Paddy Barnes, Dennis McCann, Callum Bradley and Dee Sullivan.

