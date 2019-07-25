Puerto Rican Day Festival to welcome brothers Joseph and Jeremy Adorno

RINGSIDE

Boxing brothers Joseph and Jeremy Adorno will celebrate their home country when they appear as special guests at Saturday’s 48th Annual Puerto Rican Day Festival in Bristol. The event is hosted by the Puerto Rican Cultural Association of Bucks County, and takes place at Bristol Lion’s Waterfront Park at 100 Basin Park from 12:00 – 8:00 p.m.

The Adorno brothers, who are from Manuel A. Perez in San Juan, Puerto Rico, live and train in Allentown. The brothers will be signing autographs and meeting with fans from 3pm-5pm at the festival.

The younger of the two, Jeremy made his professional boxing debut last March, besting his opponent in a four-round decision. He is currently in training camp for his next bout, which will air on ESPN+ on August 10th from Temple University’s Liacouras Center.

“This is a dream come true,” said Jeremy. “to celebrate my Puerto Rican heritage with fans, family and the community as a special guest before fighting in front of my Philly fans on 8/10… I’m very honored.”

Joseph Adorno (13-0, 11 KOs), last fought July 13, knocking out his opponent in two rounds. The brothers are widely considered to be the next Puerto Rican stars to come out of the Philadelphia area.

This weekend’s event comes at a time when Puerto Ricans are coming together to demand the resignation of their governor, Ricardo Rossello, who is under fire for corruption and impropriety while in office. The Adorno brothers are inspired by the unity, and plan to voice their solidarity with the people in Puerto Rico on Saturday.

“When it comes to politics, sports, Puerto Rico always gets together and the people become a force,” said older brother Joseph. “They have been in the streets for a week and won’t give up. We are standing with them and will be standing with them on Saturday. Ricky, Renuncia!”

Jeremy Adorno fights Saturday, Aug. 10, at the Liacouras Center on the campus of Temple University, and live on ESPN+. Promoted by Top Rank, in association with Peltz Boxing, tickets, priced at $100, $55 and $35 (not including applicable fees), are on sale now and can be purchased at the Liacouras Center Box Office and www.liacourascenter.com, or by calling Peltz Boxing at 215-765-0922.