Mayweather advisor tells Ruiz Jr. to avoid Joshua in UK if Whyte is guilty

Floyd Mayweather advisor Leonard Ellerbe has urged Andy Ruiz Jr. not to travel to the UK for a rematch with Anthony Joshua.

In light of allegations made against Dillian Whyte following his victory over Oscar Rivas, Ellerbe says Ruiz should not even consider British soil for AJ II.

Whyte stands accused of testing positive for a banned substance in his ‘A’ sample with UKAD, but continuing with the fight under appeal without the prior knowledge of his opponent.

Results of Whyte’s ‘B’ sample are all-important for the WBC mandatory challenger’s career moving forward.

Ellerbe has now warned against the current heavyweight champion attempting to repeat his win over Joshua in Cardiff later this year.

“In my opinion, if this s*** is factual about Whyte, if I’m Andy Ruiz (then) I’m going no where near the UK for the rematch with Joshua,” he said, adding: “Don’t do it Andy!”

In his exchange with world champion Julian Williams, Ellerbe went further in response to ‘J Rock’ saying: “Dillian Whyte popped dirty and was still allowed to fight. Whoever let that happen is way outta bounds. Especially after what just happened to the kid Maxim (Dadashev) on ESPN. Two black eyes for boxing in two days.”

Ellerbe replied: “Yo J, that some bulls***. That s*** smells bad but the truth will come out very soon.”

Ruiz defeated Joshua in seven rounds at Madison Square Garden in June and is contracted for a second fight.

Initially, Joshua promoter Eddie Hearn, who also looks after Whyte, said the clash would immediately head back across the Atlantic.







WBN then learned US TV streaming service DAZN wanted the return to take place back in New York. Hearn has been hopeful of changing their minds ever since.

Hearn wants Ruiz v Joshua II in Cardiff, whilst the ‘Big Apple’ remains a firm favorite due to what could become the champion’s insistence.

Whether the contract stipulation determines otherwise is another story entirely.