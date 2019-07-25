Isaac ‘Canelito’ Avelar preparing to challenge IBO champ Stephen Fulton

RINGSIDE

Isaac “Canelito” Avelar is currently in the middle of his training camp for the biggest fight of his young career. The 21-year-old will collide against IBO super bantamweight champion Stephen Fulton on August 24th at the Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg, Texas as part of a Premier Boxing Champions broadcast.

The fight will be part of the FS1 televised undercard that is headlined by Brandon Figueroa against Javier Chacon.

Both fighters are 16-0 so someone’s “0” has got to go. Avelar, who has had Hall of Famer Mark “Too Sharp” Johnson in camp, is very confident that he will upset Fulton and capture his IBO title.

“He is a strong fighter. He is very intelligent but we are working hard and we will be prepared to get the win for Aguascalientes,” said Canelito. “I feel like this is the biggest test so far in my career. I am very confident that I will beat Fulton. He looks like a really good fighter but I am sure that I will get the victory.”

The Aguascalientes, Mexico native is fully focused on Fulton but knows that a spectacular victory could catapult his career to the next level.

Avelar, who is promoted by Sugar Promotion and managed by Greg Hannley, has bounced around between super bantamweight and lightweight during his four year career so a victory would produce a lot of options.

“Whatever comes up next is fine with me. I am always training and ready. Fulton is the IBO champion and winning will get me bigger fights. I think I am ready for big fights,” Avelar explained.

The super bantamweight and featherweight divisions are both brimming with talent. Avelar is confident that a victory will put his name in the mix for the biggest and best names in either division.

“There are a lot of great fighters in my division and I think I will be at this level very soon. I am going to keep working and getting better. You haven’t seen the best of me yet. I am still young and will prove my worth on August 24th,” said Avelar.