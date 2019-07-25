Eddie Hearn, UKAD urged to respond as Dillian Whyte faces career ruin

Phil Jay

📷 Dave Thompson

World Boxing News was informed of massive developments in the situation regarding Dillian Whyte early on Wednesday. The events have since rocked British Boxing to the core.

According to trusted and valued communication, WBN learned of a possible failed drug test by Whyte. It allegedly happened in the run-up to the Londoner’s WBC mandatory bout with Oscar Rivas.

Yet to be confirmed at this stage, Whyte and his promoter Eddie Hearn face a host of questions due to the nature of what transpired.

It’s rumored Whyte was flagged for a banned substance before the fight. The O2 Arena contest was still allowed to go ahead.

Hearn has since responded but skated over actually denying Whyte did in fact test positive.

“Further to reports, I can confirm that both Dillian Whyte and Oscar Rivas were subject to extensive VADA and UKAD testing for their bout,” said Hearn. “Both fighters were cleared to fight by both bodies and the BBBofC.”

Whyte being cleared by the BBBofC to fight and having no adverse findings in his sample are two completely different scenarios. This is something many fans of the sport are now seeking answers to from Hearn and UKAD.

Some comments on social media included:

“Clear to fight doesn’t mean clean.” “Meaningless comment. If he’d not failed a test, Hearn would have said. He confirmed the failure by not arguing the point.” “Come on Eddie Hearn answer real questions.” “Completely stinks that Whyte was allowed to fight after popping dirty. UKAD should err to fighter safety, instead of bending over backwards for an unlikely reversal of an appeal.”

SERIOUS

Plenty more is set to come to light on this matter in the next few days.

At this stage, UKAD and VADA are yet to officially confirm any failure by Whyte. But if ratified, and coupled with the fact the fight was then allowed to continue with knowledge of Rivas and his team, serious repercussions will follow for whoever was responsible.

If Whyte’s ‘A’ sample was flagged, and then disregarded to fight under appeal, recent tragic events in the sport involving Maxim Dadashev are made a mockery of.

VADA seemingly had no say in the fight being given the green light despite both fighters being signed up. The WBC would have also had no input.







Reputations are on the line. Not only for what is said to have taken place – but given the fact Whyte has already served a two-year ban in his career. He returned to boxing in 2014.

Whyte’s career ultimately hangs on the ‘B’ sample results.

The fallout could be severe. Everyone involved in the sport is awaiting that confirmation of what Whyte’s test actually contained.

Meanwhile, VADA has moved to confirm Matchroom’s latest Pay-Per-View offering featuring Vasyl Lomachenko and Luke Campbell will be subject to testing.

“VADA Testing welcomes Luke Campbell and Vasyl Lomachenko to our program as they prepare for their August 31, 2019 bout,” they revealed on Wednesday evening.

Lomachenko and Campbell fight for three versions of the 135 pound titles. The fight also takes place at The O2.