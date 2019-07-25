CONFIRMED: Dillian Whyte tests positive for steroids, faces four-year ban

Phil Jay

Dillian Whyte is facing up to the fact that his boxing career is effectively over after testing positive for performance enhancing drugs again.

The 31 year-old gave an adverse sample during a UK Anti-Doping/WADA test. This was BEFORE his recent win over Oscar Rivas.

Despite knowing the substances were present, Whyte and his promoter Eddie Hearn continued with the fight. They never informed Rivas and his team of the findings.

It now seems a shocking move. This whole incident could ruin the reputations of several people within the sport.

Journalist Thomas Hauser for Boxing Scene, who first broke the story only a few people (including WBN) knew about, has revealed the two drugs in questions.

Epimethandienone and hydroxymethandienone were present in Whyte. They are two metabolites of Dianabol. It’s a banned anabolic steroid.

It’s now become apparent why two sketchy and vague statements were released by Hearn and the British Boxing Board of Control. Both of whom knew about the steroids.

They never divulged any information to Rivas or the World Boxing Council. The WBC had sanctioned the bout as a mandatory for Deontay Wilder.

WBN has been informed by a very reliable source this was still the case by Thursday.

If handed the correct sentence, Whyte will be eligible for return in 2023. The Londoner will be aged 35 due to the sanction.







SKETCHY

Statements from Hearn and the BBBofC read as follows:

“Further to reports, I can confirm that both Dillian Whyte and Oscar Rivas were subject to extensive VADA and UKAD testing for their bout,” said Hearn. “Both fighters were cleared to fight by both bodies. And the BBBofC.” – Eddie Hearn

“With regard to the above (BBBofC and UKAD), United Kingdom Anti-Doping undertake all anti-doping procedures on behalf of the British Boxing Board of Control. Any subsequent findings, decisions, suspensions and sanctions are upheld by the British Boxing Board of Control in line with United Kingdom Anti-Doping.

“No further comment will be made at this time.” – British Boxing Board of Control

An outcry has already accompanied the report before the use of steroids was revealed. The backlash could be ten-fold over the coming days.

It’s further evidence that one governing body has to rule over all drug testing in boxing. It should be funded by promoters, sanctioning bodies and TV companies.

We have to ensure the safety of fighters. Two fighters have died due to severe brain trauma in the past two days.

What happened with Whyte only compounds the misery of boxing fans and media alike this week.

Furthermore, Whyte originally served a two-year ban in 2012.