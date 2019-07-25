Dennis McCann, Callum Bradley talk Mick Conlan bill

RINGSIDE

One of boxing’s brightest prospects Dennis McCann will showcase his wares on the #MTKFightNight at Féile an Phobail on August 3.

In his first two professional bouts – a vicious early knockout win and a schooling of a fighter with a winning record, ‘The Menace’ has shown different elements to his well-documented talent.

Now the 18-year-old, who is promoted by Frank Warren, gets a chance to shine on another huge stage; the undercard of Michael Conlan’s homecoming against dangerous Argentinian Diego Alberto Ruiz in Belfast’s Falls Park.

Ahead of a scheduled six-rounder, McCann said: “I’m hugely excited to be added to this bill. I’ve got some family over the water there and I’m looking forward to performing for them and all the fans in Belfast.

“I love the bright lights, the big nights and believe I’ve already shown I can entertain the crowds. My first fight was a quick-fire stoppage and in my second, I had him going to the point he was holding on for dear life.

“I hope on August 3, I can serve up another thrilling victory for everyone in the park and those tuning in around the world. I’m still a teenager but I’m building myself a name pretty quickly.”

Professional Development Coordinator Jamie Conlan said: “We welcome Dennis onto this historic bill and believe he’ll provide another treat for every single spectator.

“You only have to look at his first two professional victories to know that ‘The Menace’ has every gift a fighter can have. We believe he’s going places and it’s great he has this huge stage on which to showcase himself.”

Promising featherweight Callum Bradley is proud to have the opportunity to shine on next weekend’s historic Féile an Phobail event in Belfast.

‘Cool’ (2-0) is preparing to star on a unique #MTKFightNight in the city’s Falls Park – topped by Michael Conlan vs. Diego Alberto Ruiz – and is eager to continue his positive start to life as a professional.

Bradley, who won three Irish titles as an amateur featherweight, said: “This is a massive event for my career as a fighter.

“It’s great to be on a card with the likes of Mick Conlan, Paddy Barnes and then an international star like Luis Arias, who’s another big name.

“I’m loving fight on these big nights. They’re what I’ve dreamed of since I was a young kid and I can’t wait for this one.

“My fan base is already great and I think they’ll be even louder than usual at Féile.

“I’ve been working on loads of things in the gym and I’m ready to show it all on August 3. Fans can expect a masterclass of hitting and not getting hit.”



Bradley has his slot on a colossal bill, with the main card screened on BT Sport in association with Frank Warren and on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank.

The event features several title fights, with Paddy Gallagher and Chris Jenkins facing off for the British & Commonwealth welterweight crowns and Padraig McCrory and Steve Collins Jr contest the Celtic super-middleweight strap.

Arias challenges Dublin’s WBO European middleweight king Luke Keeler, local hero Alfredo Meli takes on another undefeated fighter in Araik Marutjan, Sean McComb steps up against Renald Garrido and more.