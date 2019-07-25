Dave Allen comments on ex-opponent Dillian Whyte: ‘It looks dodgy 100%’

World Boxing News

📸 Lawrence Lustig

Dave Allen shared ten rounds with Dillian Whyte as an undefeated whippersnapper in 2016, losing a unanimous decision in the process.

Since then, Allen has enjoyed contrasting fortunes. Whyte has gone from strength to strength and on the verge of a world title shot.

Three years on from their one-sided meeting and Whyte is the subject of a potential second drug test failure in his career.

If a ‘B’ sample comes back positive from UKAD, Whyte faces serious consequences. Especially if he knew about the ‘A’ sample being flagged before the fight.

Allen admits the allegations made against Whyte don’t look good.

“Innocent till proven guilty, when we get the full facts then (we) can’t make comment until then but it looks dodgy 100%,” said Allen.

Explaining effectively that there was no difference between and ‘A’ and ‘B’ sample in his own endearing way, Allen added: “Before my first drug test I wasn’t sure what an A and B sample was. If it’s a piss test, they are the same piss. It’s like literally the same stream of piss.

“You just put half of your piss in the A sample bottle and half in the B sample bottle,” he pointed out.

This means if Whyte’s ‘A’ sample was positive, the ‘B’ is almost certain to come out the same.

Promoter Eddie Hearn failed to address whether Whyte did, in fact, fail when responding to the rumors on Wednesday evening.







