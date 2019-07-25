Dan Azeez reflects on shock win over Charlie Duffield

RINGSIDE

The new Southern Area light-heavyweight king Dan Azeez is treating Saturday’s sensational victory as just another step to stardom.

South London’s undefeated Azeez (9-0, 6 KOs) blasted Charlie Duffield aside within six rounds at The O2 – live on Sky Sports Box Office; winning himself huge attention and thousands of new fans.

With many now tipping the 29-year-old for the top, Azeez is refusing to get caught up in his own hype.

Azeez said: “After Saturday night, I’ve had so many messages, congratulations and loads of new supporters, which I’m very grateful for.

“I’m pleased I won but I’m a very grounded person. I try not to get too caught up in the moment and keep taking things in my stride.

“My performance was okay. I’ve still got a lot to work on but we got the job done regardless. To be honest, I didn’t really get out of second gear in there.



“I expected Charlie to be more aggressive but I believe he had respect for me so he was more cautious than I’ve seen him in his previous fights and in sparring.

“In terms of what’s next for me, I leave all that to my management team MTK Global. I stay dedicated and keep learning while they seek out the next target for me.”

Azeez, who hails from Lewisham, is trained by Brian O’Shaughnessy and made his professional debut in December 2017.

