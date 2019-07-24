Paulie Malignaggi says bare-knuckle outing would be different in UK

RINGSIDE

📷 Phil Lambert/BKFC

Paulie Malignaggi reckons he may have beaten arch rival Artem Lobov – if the fight had been in the UK.

Malignaggi decided to quit fighting after defeat in his high-profile bareknuckle boxing fight last month – but under different rules, he reckons he may have pulled off the win.

Glenn McCrory was with Malignaggi in Saudi Arabia covering Amir Khan’s fight with Billy Dib and said: “Paulie was telling me he wished the fight had happened in the UK.

“The rules are different in the States.

“He said that over there they allowed holding and hitting. Lobov was allowed to get him around the neck and hit him. Paulie was saying he got bust up in the clinches – and that wouldn’t have happened over here.

“Over here, bareknuckle boxing is still tough and raw, but you have to use your brains and skills as well.”

McCrory is a fan of bareknuckle boxing – and pound-for-pound No 1 Jimmy Sweeney.

The Irish ring magician has reversed his decision to retire and defends his world lightweight championship against Jean Carlos Prada at the O2 Indigo on Saturday, September 14.

McCrory said: “I thought it was the wrong time for Jimmy to walk away from bareknuckle boxing. He’s done so much for the sport and now it’s getting bigger he would be mad to retire.”