Manny Pacquiao disputes Floyd Mayweather ‘boss’ claim, offers rematch

Boxing’s top welterweight and all-round boxing legend Manny Pacquiao has hit back at claims by former opponent Floyd Mayweather.

Pacquiao disputes a recent social media post where Mayweather describes himself as the Filipino Senator’s boss.

The 40 year-old was having none of it in response and even offered Mayweather the chance of a rematch if he’s willing to accept.

“You come to my fight and then use my name in a post but I’m the one that is trying to stay relevant? If you want to be relevant again (then) #MayPac2 (rematch), ” said Pacquiao.

Later, he added: “Excuse me Floyd, your name has not been on any of my PBC contracts. But if you would like to be on the next one, I will have one drawn up and sent to you,” before adding a hashtag of ‘Counterfeit Money’ into the bargain.

In his initial offering, Mayweather has stated: “Let’s stick to the facts! Bob Arum is no longer your promoter. So when it comes to Mayweather Promotions and PBC events I’m the HNIC! (Head N**** In Charge).

“Bottom line, I make more money than you. I beat you, then I signed you!

“I was only at your fight supervising you, my employee, as any real BOSS would do.

“You made $10 million for twelve rounds when I just made $9 million in under three minutes playing around in an exhibition with a pizza delivery guy!

“I beat you mentally, physically and financially! “Remember, you fight because you have to, I fight when I want to!”







REMATCH

Things seem to be hotting up between the pair again as interest in a second fight of their original 2015 effort spikes.

Mayweather and Pacquiao broke the all-time Pay-Per-View record at the MGM Grand, a mark which still stands today.

The major problem facing a return between the two is the lack of action Mayweather has participated in of late.

One significant fight in four years is nowhere near enough for Mayweather to compete with Pacquiao on this form at the age of 42.

There would be arguments for Pacquiao to begin as favorite. That’s unless Mayweather brushed off the cobwebs against another opponent in order to gauge his fitness levels.

We wait and see.