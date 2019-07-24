EXCLUSIVE: Amir Khan talks new initiative to help underprivileged youth

Mick Kane

📸 Jamie McPhilimey/Super Boxing League

At a recent media day, welterweight star Amir Khan took time out of the launch of a new venture to talk to World Boxing News.

Amir Khan was speaking at The Great Financial Trading Conference in partnership with online financial trading broker ThinkMarkets (www.thinkmarkets.com).

As part of their collaboration, they run the ‘Ring the Changes’ initiative to support underprivileged youth across the UK.

Khan told us a bit more about what the venture involved.

“ThinkMarkets is a company that I’m working with to take gun crime and knife crime off the streets.” Khan explained to WBN.

“(Getting) those kids into community centres having them involved and associated with boxing gyms and having then off the streets, really.

“That’s what I’m here for, I’m here to support that and help that. I think what ThinkMarkets is doing is something I like to do with the Amir Khan Foundation.

“We have kind if teamed up with them and hopefully can make those changes happen.”

Khan then explained what ThinkMarkets as a company were and could see transferable skills from the boxing world.

“ThinkMarkets is a trading company,” he said. “Similar to boxing in a way, to take risks. If you have a bad day you have to come back stronger from it.

“If you do well, you need to keep on progressing, keep on working hard to keep yourself at the top. So quite similar.”







PROBLEM

The knife and gun violence that is blighting every city and town across the UK is a major problem.

Anything that can try to move the kids from the street and try and engage them in other activities is to be welcomed.

Having a former world champion boxer such as Khan involved and trying to persuade the kids to take up boxing can only be a good thing.

Mick Kane is a Staff Writer to World Boxing News. Follow Mick on Twitter @MickKaneMMA